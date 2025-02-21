Chef shares genius way to use discarded citrus peels: 'Definitely going to do this'

"We have lemon and lime trees, and when they are in season we get heaps."

A video posted by TikToker Food52 (@food52) shows an episode of Ask Hotline, where creator Justin demonstrates how to use some leftover fruit skin. The simple hack uses citrus peels to create a yummy condiment — a simple syrup called Oleo Saccharum.

The scoop

Regarding leftover citrus, Justin acknowledges, "I know this is in compost [but] we're going to use it to make something delicious."

@food52 We are DEEP in citrus season and on this episode of Ask Hotline, Justin is showing off his absolute favorite way to use your leftover peels: a two-ingredient, super flavorful syrup called Oleo Saccharum that is great in everything from ice cream to olives. #f52hotline @Food52 Hotline ♬ original sound - Food52

To make Oleo Saccharum, just keep those leftover peels after eating an orange or other citrus fruit and get some sugar. Unlike a typical syrup recipe, there's no cooking involved. You can pair it with "everything from ice cream to olives."

Remove the white pith as you cut away the peel and massage sugar into them. Let it sit for a couple of hours or overnight as the sugar pulls the citrus oils out of the peels. After straining it, you'll have a "complex and flavorful syrup." Those peels are still useful as "They're essentially candy now," says Justin — so chop them up for garnish to top things like olives.

How it's helping

The hack helps the community get more creative with leftovers and save money by using as much food as possible. Eating citrus peels isn't common, but this method puts them to use instead of trashing them. Unfortunately, Americans waste as much as 40% of the food supply annually, per the FDA.

The FDA also states that wasted food accounts for the largest amount of material in landfills. As it sits, it gives off polluting gas that contributes to the planet's increasing heat and can attract disease-spreading vermin who can feed and nest in those piles.

Using everything in food prep can be another step in reducing world hunger and combating rising food prices — eggs alone have risen 15% since last month, per USA Today. One California restaurant, Heritage, even won a green Michelin star for their commitment to avoiding food waste while creating praised dishes. They go as far as making ice cream from fruit leaves until the actual figs bloom to use instead. In addition to a meal, some items like leftover citrus can be part of a natural cleaning hack to leave the home smelling refreshing.

Consider buying food on its last leg from organizations such as Too Good To Go or Misfits Market that sell less-than-perfect produce at reduced rates. Download an app or sign up for a subscription to enjoy such food at cheaper rates and prevent it from going to waste.

What everyone's saying

"This is also known as a Cheong in Korea. Though, that can be done with sliced fruits, etc., and left for a week or so," said one commenter.

This hack may be perfect for the next party, as one person said, "I make this and use it for gin/tonics! Next level."

Someone else said, "Oh, I love this! We have lemon and lime trees, and when they are in season we get heaps, definitely going to do this!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



