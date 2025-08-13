New report reveals hidden driver behind soaring grocery prices: 'Customers are feeling it'

Grocery prices are rising globally, and recent data from New Zealand points to changing weather patterns as a major cause, Supermarket News reported.

Food inflation in New Zealand hit 4.6% in June. While the causes are complex, experts are pointing to unusual weather as a key reason behind the spike.

What's happening?

New Zealand supermarket chain Foodstuffs reported a 3.7% average price increase for an example grocery basket, which is below the national average but still significant, per Supermarket News.

Many staple items saw dramatic jumps. Cauliflower prices rose 49% year-over-year, and butter was up 44%. Lamb leg roasts increased by 37%, cheese by 31%, and beef steak by 25%.

A primary factor was unsettled winter weather that damaged crops and slowed growth, especially for leafy greens. Higher energy costs also hurt greenhouse growers, making it harder for them to maintain consistent harvests.

"Customers are feeling it," said Foodstuffs NZ's managing director Chris Quin. "That's why our co-ops are continuing to sell butter at a loss, to keep it as affordable as possible."

Why is this trend concerning?

Though this report is from New Zealand, the problem is global and familiar to many Americans.

Shifting weather patterns, linked to increasing global temperatures, are making farming more unpredictable and reducing harvests, which can lead to higher prices.

Food inflation hits families on tight budgets hardest, with basics like milk, meat, eggs, and vegetables becoming less affordable.

Americans are facing similar challenges. Droughts in the West and extreme heat across the country have adversely impacted food production in recent years, according to ABC News.

What can be done about it?

Shoppers can't control global food markets or the weather, but they can make small changes that add up, starting with grocery habits.

However, strategic food shopping can offset some of these price hikes. Money-saving hacks include meal planning, reducing food waste, getting creative with leftovers, and identifying affordable alternatives to staple goods.

Supporting local and sustainable farmers can also help build a more resilient food system that can better withstand volatile conditions.

