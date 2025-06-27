US beef prices soar to record highs — here are the reasons for the spike

"Farmers can only do so much."

Beef, one of America's most loved meats, hit record-high prices in 2025, with inflation, drought, and supply-chain disruption reportedly contributing to rising costs.

When combined with hikes on other everyday essentials, these higher prices hit consumers where it hurts: the wallet.

What's happening?

A U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed ground beef prices reached their highest levels in May, reaching an average of $5.98 per pound. Other types of beef and meat have seen similar price increases.

Green Queen used data from the report to calculate that beef prices soared by 49% between April 2020 — a month after the COVID-19 pandemic started — and April this year.

Unfortunately, there are several potential causes for this continual price elevation. As Green Queen observed, droughts and smaller herds have limited the amount of beef that farms can produce, but the demand for meat has increased.

Additionally, inflation and supply-chain disruptions for imported goods, including meat and the grains used to feed animals, can pass the price increase on to consumers.

Why is the price of beef important?

The higher the cost of beef, the more it eats into people's grocery budgets. That makes it more difficult for people to get protein in their diets if it's one of their preferred protein sources.

On top of that, beef prices can be an indicator of environmental issues. For example, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration highlighted that droughts can lead to smaller herds and less beef production, which can cause prices to rise because supply can't match demand.

Using U.S. Department of Agriculture data, Green Queen observed that 62% of cattle were in areas suffering from drought in October 2024. Those environmental concerns make it more difficult for farmers to produce beef and dairy products.

What can I do about these price hikes?

While cattle populations rebound, farmers can only do so much to continue producing the meat you buy at the supermarket. However, individuals can take personal action to reduce the hit to their wallets.

Consider swapping beef for other protein sources, such as poultry, fish, beans, and other plant-based options. Depending on which you choose, it may be more affordable than beef, especially if you plan your shopping trip.

Beef is responsible for the most pollution of any food in the supply chain, according to a study published in the journal Science, shared by Green Queen.

By switching to other meats or plant proteins, demand for beef will decrease. This could lead to less heat-trapping gas entering the atmosphere, which exacerbates the cycle of longer, stronger, and more frequent droughts that push up beef prices.

If you'd like to continue eating beef, Commons recommends buying from local sources to reduce added transport costs.

As Green Queen suggested, you can also advocate for policies aimed at curbing the effects of pollution and other environmental concerns. Spread the word and encourage your representatives to support planet-friendly policies.

