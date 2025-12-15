New data reveals which states are getting hit the hardest by skyrocketing coffee prices: 'Prices have climbed faster here than anywhere else'

"We're paying about three times what we used to."

While grocery prices have continued to go up everywhere, certain regions have been hit harder than others. The same is true of coffee, with some parts of the U.S. seeing the cost of a cup of joe skyrocket even more than in other areas, according to a recent analysis by the company Toast, which provides services to retailers.

Tragically, grocery prices have continued to increase even as a staggering 30% to 40% of all food in the U.S. goes to waste, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

What's happening?

From August 2024 to August 2025, no state saw the price of coffee jump more than Missouri, where the average price of a cup went up by 11% over that span, according to Axios Kansas City based on data from Toast.

"Missouri's coffee isn't the priciest in the nation, but prices have climbed faster here than anywhere else," wrote Abbey Higginbotham for Axios Kansas City.

While consumers who rely on their morning coffee have certainly felt the impact, the rising prices have also hurt local businesses.

"We're paying about three times what we used to in the 2010s for coffee beans," said Ian Davis of Blip Coffee Roasters in Kansas City, per Axios. "If we passed that on to customers, you wouldn't be paying $3. You'd be paying $6 or $7 a cup."

Like skyrocketing grocery prices, the rise in the price of coffee has several causes. These include tariffs as well as rising global temperatures, which have hurt coffee production.

Coffee plants can only thrive in very particular climates. As global temperatures increase and rainfall patterns change, the areas suitable for growing coffee beans are expected to shrink dramatically.

The acreage where coffee can be grown is projected to decrease by as much as 50% by 2050, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. This will lead to further shortages and, in turn, even higher prices at the local cafe and grocery store.

Why is the price of coffee important?

As growing coffee in certain regions becomes more and more challenging, the impact will be felt far beyond coffee drinkers and coffee-shop owners. As the world's most traded agricultural commodity, the coffee industry supports millions of jobs around the world.

According to one study, the coffee sector directly employs more than 1.2 million people in Central America alone. As more and more land becomes unfit for coffee production, those workers will need to find other sources of employment.

What's being done about rising coffee prices?

Over the long term, it is unclear what, if anything, can be done to increase coffee production.

"No one has a playbook for how to deal with climate change," said Raina Lang, the head of Conservation International's coffee program. "Farmers are just trying to stay one step ahead of it."

However, for consumers looking to save money on coffee and other groceries now, lower-cost options are available.

