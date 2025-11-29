Despite Americans' love of going out for coffee, rising costs are driving many coffee shops into bankruptcy.

What's happening?

The cost of coffee beans and labor is rising, causing coffee shops of all sizes to struggle to stay in business.

As Business Insider reported, higher costs and stricter lending standards have increased U.S. bankruptcy filings since 2021.

This has been attributed to several factors, including the doubling of coffee bean prices since 2020. There are also global supply issues tied to the Trump administration's tariffs and to persistent droughts in coffee-growing regions.

"Even Starbucks, the nation's largest coffee chain, has been feeling the pain," Business Insider pointed out.

"The Seattle coffee giant in September announced plans to lay off about 900 non-retail workers and close about 1% of its North American stores amid declining same-store sales."

Why are coffee shop closures concerning?

The coffee shop closures indicate broader economic pressures impacting the food and retail service industries.

Rising costs have affected many other foods and beverages and straining Americans' budgets.

Individuals and families are also finding it challenging to afford healthy vegetables and meal staples they rely on for good nutrition.

Various climate factors, such as extreme heat, floods, and droughts, are partially to blame for reduced crop yields, which lead to rising grocery costs and the unavailability of everyday food items.

What can I do to save money on daily essentials?

If you're finding it difficult to afford the same amount of groceries you used to buy for the same price, you're certainly not alone. Fortunately, some innovative solutions have emerged to help you eat healthily while on a budget.

For example, Martie offers up to 80% off brand-name groceries and essentials. The company can provide these deep discounts by utilizing brands' surplus and overstock inventory that might otherwise go to waste.

On Martie's website, you can find coffee, pasta, bread, milk, beauty products, and home goods.

You can also save on grocery costs by learning to grow some of your favorite foods at home.

Meanwhile, proper preservation techniques can keep food fresher longer, and making the most of leftovers can prevent food from being thrown away.

