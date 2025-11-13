Shocking research reveals why over half of low-income U.S. households are cutting back on groceries: '[The] difficult trade-offs families are making'

"The pressure on vulnerable households will only increase."

According to a recent survey, an overwhelming number of Americans are struggling to cope with rising energy costs.

Payless Power reported that 52% of low-income households had to cut back on food purchases just to afford their utility bills.

What are rising energy costs?

Energy prices have been steadily rising in recent years, putting a strain on Americans' budgets.

These rising costs are due to several factors, including higher oil and natural gas prices, increased energy demand from data centers, and the need to upgrade aging infrastructure. Fluctuations in market rates and peak hour charges can also lead to higher energy costs if not adequately managed.





When energy companies have to pay more to produce and deliver energy, they pass those costs onto consumers, who see price hikes in their monthly utility bills.

Why are increasing energy bills a problem?

As the Payless Power survey revealed, Americans are facing tough choices in their daily lives due to rising energy costs.

"We uncovered the difficult trade-offs families are making to afford electricity," the company shared.

After surveying 1,069 Americans living in low-, middle-, and high-income households, the company found that people are having to choose between paying their utility bills, buying groceries, or receiving medical care.

Startling numbers of people, especially those living in low-income households, have fallen behind on utility bills, received shutoff notices, gone without heat or air conditioning due to the cost, and felt unsafe at home because of extreme heat or cold.

Many families are opting for extreme measures, such as cooking less and skipping laundry, just to lower their electric bills. There's an emotional toll associated with living this way, with people across all generations reporting high levels of stress because of rising costs.

"As utility prices climb, the pressure on vulnerable households will only increase," the researchers concluded. "It's time for practical, affordable solutions that prioritize the health and dignity of all Americans."

How sustainable choices help with high energy bills

Fortunately, there are affordable ways to cut your monthly energy costs while also helping the planet.

For example, switching to solar energy is among the best ways to save money on heating and cooling costs while lowering planet-overheating pollution.

Although the upfront cost of a new solar installation may be prohibitively expensive, there's the option of leasing solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach program. When you work with a trusted company like Palmetto, you can reduce your upfront costs without a large initial investment.

If leasing isn't for you, EnergySage offers free tools to help you compare local installer quotes and save money on solar panel purchases.

To help you decide whether to lease or buy solar panels, check out this helpful pros and cons list of the options.

Another safe and sustainable way to save money on your energy bills is to unplug electronics in your home when they're not in use. You can save significantly by unplugging computers, game consoles, microwaves, sound systems, and chargers.

Not only will these planet-friendly changes help you save money, but you'll also support a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone.

