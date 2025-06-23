Forager shares tasty recipe using pink blossoms picked from tree: 'Enough to lift the spirits'

"It reminds me of the trees from the Lorax."

In a whimsical and educational TikTok, forager and content creator Mushroom Auntie (@chaoticforager) demonstrates how to make pink, floral gummy candy using the flowers of a surprising ingredient: the mimosa tree.

"Let's make gummy candy with the happy plant," she says at the start of the video, referring to the Albizia julibrissin.

#homemadegummies #foraging #mimosatree #albiziajulibrissin #foragedfood #foragedflowers #mushroomauntie ♬ original sound - 🍄Mushroom Auntie🍄 @chaoticforager The mimosa tree (Albizia julibrissin) is a noxious invasive in the Southeastern United States, but in its native habitat it has been used for many years as an herbal treatment for depression, anxiety, and more. Since this is the "happy tree," I figured it made sense to make something with it that makes me happy — candy! This gummy recipe was modified from a few others, but I'm happy to say that the shortcuts I took didn't affect the end product at all. I hope you give these a try! #mimosa

Although admired for its fluffy pink blossoms, this plant is considered invasive in parts of the United States, including Virginia, where the video was filmed.

In the video, Gabrielle Cerberville shows how to identify and collect the tree's distinctive flowers, snipping them with scissors and steeping them in hot (but not boiling) water.

She demonstrates how to make the gummies by combining the floral infusion with sugar, unflavored gelatin, corn syrup, and a touch of citric acid.

After a brief chill in the fridge, the result is glossy, champagne-pink gummies that she declares taste exactly like the blossoms smell.

The video is lighthearted and full of humor, but this candy-making process also highlights a serious topic: How invasive species, such as the mimosa tree, disrupt ecosystems.

These fast-growing plants can crowd out native vegetation that communities depend on for farming, recreation, and food security.

By finding ways to responsibly remove and reuse invasive species, people can help restore ecological balance, all while exploring creative, community-centered solutions.

This kind of DIY effort speaks to a broader shift in environmental problem-solving, with some homeowners swapping turf lawns for native plants to conserve water and support pollinators.

From turning garlic mustard into pesto to using Himalayan blackberries in homemade wine, social media has become a hub for solutions that are as fun as they are impactful.

The TikTok video has resonated with many viewers. "Ngl the jar full of blossoms alone is enough to lift the spirits!" one commenter shared.

Another added: "It reminds me of the trees from the lorax."

Someone else joked: "So what I'm hearing is flower juice instead of bean juice to make the depresso go away?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.