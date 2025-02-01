  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers endure grueling project to remove pests smothering river: 'Controlling invasive ... species is rarely a one-time event'

"Continued restoration within Fossil Creek is expected to occur to maintain this initial investment of time and resources."

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Friends of the Verde River

Thanks to Friends of the Verde River, a nonprofit organization based in Arizona, a critical riparian habitat has the chance to flourish once again.

Since 2019, Friends and its local partnerships have been hard at work ridding Fossil Creek of invasive species that have damaged the region's natural ecosystem. As a federally designated Wild and Scenic River, Fossil Creek is a vital part of the Verde Watershed, offering the region an invaluable natural resource. The five-year project included the comprehensive removal of invasive plant species up and down the 17-mile-long creek.

Invasive plants can often outcompete native plants for sunlight, water, and nutrients. This can lead to a reduction of biodiversity, which then harms animals that may depend on native plants for food and shelter.

Andy Pigg, a forest botanist with Coconino National Forest, spoke to The Prescott Times about the importance of continuing the work of Friends around Fossil Creek.

"Controlling invasive plant species is rarely a one-time event, and continued restoration within Fossil Creek is expected to occur to maintain this initial investment of time and resources with Friends of the Verde River," Pigg said.

One of the most effective methods to stop the growth of invasive plant species is prevention. By removing these plants early enough and keeping them from spreading, homeowners and others can replenish surrounding areas with native plants and restore the natural balance to their regions' ecosystems.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Being informed on what invasive plant species look like and how they affect ecosystems can go a long way toward minimizing landscaping costs. Once you are able to identify invasive plants around your home, you can then determine the best course of action to take to remove them.

After your home is clear of invasive plants, you can then rewild your yard. The process will not only help defend your yard from future invasive plant species outbreaks but also save you money on water, fertilizer, and pesticides since native plants require less of each.

