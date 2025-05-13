Researchers make breakthrough discovery that could protect pantry-staple crop from devastating weather conditions: 'This study is a first step'

Researchers have found new techniques for improving the freeze tolerance among lettuce plants, which is a critical step in creating a more resilient food supply.

Scientists at Iowa State University have discovered a way to chemically treat lettuce crops so they can withstand colder weather conditions, according to a new study in HortScience.

The study states that lettuce is tolerant to the cold but can be subjected to freezing temperatures during the early fall or late spring in the Midwestern United States. This can impact the quality of the crop.

Researchers put different concentrations of salicylic acid, ascorbic acid, and calcium chloride on field-grown lettuce and discovered that each compound gave varying levels of freeze protection to the plants.

Calcium chloride provided the most protection, as plants with the compound experienced 24% less injury compared to the control crop without chemical treatment. Scientists conducted research on this during the 2020 and 2021 growing seasons.

The discovery provides a solution for farmers facing erratic weather and unpredictable harvests. Lettuce farmers planted over 155,000 acres of head lettuce and generated $965 million in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Department of Agriculture. Freeze protection allows growers to safeguard this agricultural staple.

"This study is a first step to understanding how foliar exogenous stress-protectant applications work in a field setting under a natural freeze," the study said.

There are limited ways to mitigate frost damage at a large, commercial scale, so the researchers detailed their methods for applying chemical compounds to the crops.

Researchers hope their findings will help farmers extend the growing season so that they can sell more vegetables and consumers can have access to fresh produce for longer. Extending the growing season also allows farmers some cushion from economic losses increasingly caused by the changing climate.

The study said that "further research is needed to develop crop-specific recommendations."

Making more resilient crops is important to ensuring a stable food supply. As farmers struggle to maintain their harvests because of extreme weather, consumers can experience produce shortages and higher prices at the grocery store. Developments in agricultural techniques are just one way to help mitigate the devastating effects of the changing climate.

