Gardener shares all-natural hack for thriving plants: 'That's awesome'

If you're looking to make your garden more resilient, more rewarding, and more wonderfully scented, companion planting might be the low-effort, high-reward strategy you've been overlooking.

The scoop

Lemon balm and celery may seem like an unlikely pair, but planting them side by side can naturally solve some common gardening headaches without synthetic chemicals or extra resources.

A TikTok from Backyard Garden (@backyard.garden.n) explains how the pairing brings big benefits to both plants and to the garden at large.

"Companion planting really works!" they said, and the results speak for themselves.

Lemon balm's strong scent confuses pests that are typically drawn to celery, but its delicate flowers lure in pollinators and beneficial insects like parasitic wasps and hoverflies.

Meanwhile, celery enjoys the shady, moisture-retaining canopy of lemon balm's broad leaves — helping it stay hydrated in warmer months without needing more water.

The two also balance nutrient usage in the soil, reducing competition and creating a healthier planting zone overall.

How it's helping

First and foremost, this companion planting combo saves time, water, and stress for home gardeners.

With fewer pests, less weeding, and better yields, you spend less time troubleshooting and more time harvesting — and eating!

That means fresher, better-tasting produce and more control over what ends up on your plate.

It's also a win for your health. Gardening in general supports physical activity, reduces stress, and provides access to nutrient-rich herbs and veggies.

Specific to this planting, celery is rich in crucial vitamins, and lemon balm offers a variety of medicinal benefits. According to Healthline, it's known for helping manage stress and anxiety, supporting better sleep, and soothing digestive discomfort like gas and indigestion.

It can also be applied topically for cold sores, and when used in teas or tinctures, it has calming effects. Some studies even suggest it might support cognitive function, relieve headaches, and ease menstrual symptoms.

Mutually beneficial plant pairings like this one can reduce the need for chemical pesticides, cut water waste, and boost biodiversity.

This hack supports pollinators, improves soil health, and makes your little patch of yard more sustainable and delicious.

What everyone's saying

"Does it help with the pests planting this way?" one commenter asked,

"Yes, it has worked with keeping the slugs off of my celery!" Backyard Garden said, offering anecdotal proof for lemon balm's powers as a natural insecticide.



"Lovely combo for companion planting!" wrote another.

"That's awesome, I love companion planting," someone else added.

