Gardener explains the benefits of planting this kitchen herb among your garden's veggies: 'Saving this'

"Go and plant some dill in your fall garden."

What's the deal with dill? A new companion planting hack shared on TikTok shows the many benefits of planting this delicious herb in your garden.

The scoop

In the TikTok video, shared by CurlyCultivators (@curlycultivators), an account run by a pair of curly-haired gardeners, one of the users shares the scoop on dill.

"OK, dill is out here doing way more than seasoning your pickles," the user says. "Planting dill protects your precious vegetable crops from harmful pests, and it attracts beneficial insects like lacewings, wasps, and ladybugs."

With gorgeous shots of the creators' garden, it's clear this hack is one worth trying out.

"[To make it] even more magical, dill is a popular host plant for black swallowtail butterflies," the user adds. "And, trust me when I say, it's delightfully easy to save seeds from dill, so you'll never have to buy seeds again."

How it's helping

Companion planting is one of the best ways to optimize your garden, making your crops grow better and helping you yield more delicious, pest-free plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Some other companion planting hacks include pairing peppers with onions, as the onions will deter pests. Likewise, tomatoes with basil not only work perfectly together in a dish, but basil growing alongside tomatoes helps them grow bigger and more flavorful.

These gardening hacks can help you grow your own food while reducing the need for pesticides or other chemical plant foods.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their excitement for the CurlyCultivators' hack.

One user was super inspired, commenting, "Saving this for when I start a garden!"

Another person confirmed the 'magical' effects of dill, saying, "I have so much dill randomly growing in my yard and I have over 50 swallowtail butterfly caterpillars thriving on them. So excited!"

Growing your own food not only helps cut down your grocery costs, but having a garden is associated with physical and mental health benefits. By adding companion planting techniques like this, you can take your good-for-you gardening to the next level.

"So now you know the dill," one of the CurlyCultivators said. "Go and plant some dill in your fall garden," she concluded.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.