Gardener reveals true benefits of misunderstood planting hack: 'There is a good reason'

For generations, gardeners have been told that planting basil near tomatoes infuses the fruit with flavor. But according to gardener and TikTok creator Grant Skowronski (@grant_skowronski), that's just a myth. But there are still real benefits of this pairing.

The scoop

In a recent video, Skowronski explained that basil doesn't actually infuse tomatoes with any special flavor. Instead, the herb acts as a magnet for beneficial insects. That's what makes it one of the most effective companion plants you can grow alongside tomatoes.

"Basil won't magically make your tomatoes taste like basil," he says in the video. "But there is a good reason to plant them next to each other."

He continues: "In fact, a double blind study conducted over three years found no preference for tomatoes grown alone versus next to basil. The real reason you should plant them next to each other is basil attracts beneficial bugs to your garden."

Companion planting, which is when gardeners grow different plants together to help each other thrive, can also improve soil quality, boost crop yields, and make the most of limited garden space.

How it's helping

The biggest perk for gardeners is healthier plants. Basil naturally deters pests like aphids and whiteflies, reducing the need for expensive or chemical pesticides. That means more time enjoying your garden and less time fighting off infestations. The leaves of the tomato plant also offer basil much welcome shade from the sun, while the basil plant won't hog the soil's nutrients from the tomato.

There's also an eco-friendly bonus. Growing your own food not only saves money, but you'll rely less on mass-produced, store-bought fruits and vegetables. That cuts down on packaging waste and the pollution tied to global shipping and industrial farming.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners responding to the TikTok video were quick to agree with Grant's advice.

"I plant way more basil than I need," one commenter wrote. "But I do it for a couple reasons … 1. I let it bolt to attract late season pollinators. 2. I have fewer pests like aphids wherever the basil is growing. 3. It just makes my garden smell amazing!!"

Another viewer emphasized the benefit of letting the basil plants flower: "Yes! And they need to flower in order to attract those beneficial insects." Grant agreed, saying he always lets his plants flower. A third commenter simply said, "Been looking for a science-based gardening account."

