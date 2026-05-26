Kroger croutons recalled in 17 states over possible salmonella contamination

The issue traces back to a milk powder ingredient used in the croutons' seasoning.

A salmonella-related food recall is affecting a pantry staple sold at Kroger stores in at least 17 states, prompting shoppers to check their kitchens.

According to Newsweek, Sugar Foods LLC has recalled certain Kroger-branded cheese garlic croutons after a milk powder ingredient raised contamination concerns, as noted in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice.

The recall covers specific lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons in 5-ounce pouches bearing UPC code 0 11110 81353 4. The affected bags carry "Best If Used By" dates between Feb. 17, 2027, and April 7, 2027.

Newsweek reported that the products were distributed to Kroger locations in at least 17 states between March 7 and April 7, including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The issue traces back to a milk powder ingredient used in the croutons' seasoning. Sugar Foods said the milk powder was supplied by California Dairies, Inc., to a seasoning maker before it was used in the croutons.

The same powder has caused multiple other recent recalls, all due to salmonella risk.

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Although tests on the seasoning lots used in the croutons came back negative for salmonella, the company said it made the recall as a precaution because the ingredient supplier had separately recalled the milk powder, according to Newsweek. No illnesses had been reported as of the FDA notice.

The recall is a reminder that even shelf-stable foods can be affected by contamination risks that begin much earlier in the production process.

Salmonella can cause a serious foodborne illness, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it causes more than 1.3 million infections each year in the United States. Symptoms typically begin 12 to 72 hours after exposure, and while many people recover without treatment, some cases can become severe.

Older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of complications. In severe cases, the illness can lead to dehydration or spread to the bloodstream, potentially requiring medical care or hospitalization.

If you have the recalled croutons at home, do not eat them. Check the product name, pouch size, UPC, and "Best If Used By" date to determine whether your package is included in the recall. Consumers with questions can contact Sugar Foods through its hotline at 332-240-6676.

Staying alert to recall notices remains one of the simplest ways households can protect themselves. Fast reporting by manufacturers and regulators is also important because it gives people a chance to act before a precaution becomes a problem.

As the CDC has warned, salmonella is "the leading cause of foodborne illness, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States and worldwide."

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