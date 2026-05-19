FDA warns consumers to throw away recalled seasoning over salmonella risk

Recalls like this underscore how complex food production can be.

Consumers are being urged to toss certain Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products after a voluntary recall over a possible salmonella contamination risk.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recalled seasoning was available nationwide only at Walmart stores and on the Blackstone Products website, according to Fox Business.

What happened?

According to Fox Business, Blackstone Products, based in Providence, Utah, recalled specific lots of its Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3-ounce seasoning, item No. 4106, after learning that dry milk powder used in the product may have been contaminated with salmonella.

According to the FDA, the problem stems from California Dairies, Inc., which previously recalled dry milk powder that went to a third-party manufacturer before being used in the seasoning blend.

The recall applies to the following lot numbers and best-by dates, which appear on the bottom of the package:

Lot 2025-43282, best by July 2, 2027

Lot 2025-46172, best by Aug. 5, 2027

Lot 2026-54751, best by Aug. 12, 2027

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At the time of the announcement, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled seasoning. Even so, the FDA said consumers should not use the product and should throw it away immediately.

Why is the Blackstone seasoning recall important?

According to Fox Business' summary of the FDA warning, salmonella may cause severe — and sometimes deadly — infections, especially in children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In otherwise healthy people, symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can reach the bloodstream and trigger more serious problems, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Even when no illnesses have been reported, recalls like this still matter. Seasoning blends and other shelf-stable pantry products often sit in kitchens before they are used, which means contaminated items can remain in homes long after they are purchased.

Recalls like this also underscore how complex food production can be. A problem with a single ingredient from one supplier can affect multiple companies and products before consumers are ever notified. While these alerts may seem isolated, they can also highlight broader issues such as supply-chain vulnerabilities, uneven oversight, and inconsistent food-safety practices. That is one reason prompt public notice and clear identifying information are so important.

What's being done about the Blackstone seasoning recall?

Blackstone said it is voluntarily recalling the affected products, and the FDA has published the lot numbers and best-by dates so shoppers can determine whether they have one of the impacted containers.

Anyone with the recalled seasoning should not eat it. Instead, check the bottom of the container for the lot code and best-by date and dispose of the product right away. According to Fox Business, consumers who bought the recalled seasoning can contact Blackstone Products at 1-888-879-4610 to request a replacement or ask questions.

If you think you may have consumed the seasoning and are now experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, or vomiting, consider contacting a medical professional, especially if the person affected is in a higher-risk group.

More generally, monitoring FDA recall notices and checking pantry staples when alerts are issued can help reduce the risk of accidental exposure when contamination concerns arise.

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