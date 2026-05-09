Walmart issues recall for frozen pizzas due to salmonella risk

Symptoms can appear anywhere from six hours to six days after eating contaminated food.

A federal recall tied to possible salmonella contamination has expanded to include two types of frozen pizzas sold under Walmart's in-house Great Value brand, adding to a growing list of affected products.

According to USA Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service expanded the recall on May 1 to six products made with a previously recalled dry milk powder. The agency stated that the issue centers on meat and poultry items that may contain the contaminated ingredient.

As of May 3, the affected Walmart items were identified as Great Value Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch and Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch. The recall already included two Mama Cozzi's breakfast pizzas sold exclusively at Aldi, as USA Today previously detailed.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service first published the alert on April 30 and noted that it "expects additional downstream products will be identified as this ingredient recall progresses," according to USA Today.

Beyond the pizzas, the dry milk powder recall has also been linked to several Ghirardelli powdered beverage products, Pork King Good's Sour Cream and Onion Pork Rinds, and Culinary Circle's Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza.

For consumers, the immediate concern is salmonella, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is among the main causes of foodborne illness in the United States.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Symptoms can appear anywhere from six hours to six days after eating contaminated food and may include diarrhea, cramping, headache, nausea, vomiting, and reduced appetite.

While many people recover without treatment in four to seven days, older adults, infants, and those with weakened immune systems can face more severe illness requiring hospitalization. The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of illness connected to this recall so far, per USA Today.

Still, the agency urged customers and retailers not to use the products. If you have the affected items, either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

Food recalls can seem like isolated mishaps, but they often reveal something bigger about industrial food production: a single contaminated ingredient can move through a wide supply chain before anyone spots the problem.

Similar recent recalls for milk products and milk-based baby formula occurred over concerns of foreign objects in the products.

Recalls also lead to significant food waste, and they cost manufacturers and suppliers money, which can be passed on to consumers in higher prices for other items to offset the loss.

A Walmart spokesperson said in an email that the health and safety of customers is "always a top priority," according to USA Today.

"We have issued a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores," the spokesperson added. "We are working with the supplier to investigate."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.