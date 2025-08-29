Parent 'shocked' after taking child on tour of Krispy Kreme factory: 'They got stuck'

One Krispy Kreme enthusiast suggested this may have been the exception rather than the rule.

A parent was in for a not-so-sweet surprise when they visited a Krispy Kreme factory store with their daughter, leading them to reach out to Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating to seek clarity.

What's happening?

The parent explained that they were "shocked" to see that Krispy Kreme's doughnut-making machine resulted in a substantial amount of food waste, and they wondered whether the situation was contributing to the doughnut maker's increasing prices.

"Lots of doughnuts did not fall down into the oil properly so they got stuck to each other and had to be discarded," the poster wrote. "So in the end I got the impression that the two workers [were] throwing out like half of the doughnuts."

Why is this important?

A bit of wasted dough may not seem like a big deal, but the reported issue at the Krispy Kreme didn't happen in a vacuum. According to Feeding America, the United States discards the equivalent of 145 billion meals each year, and this food is perfectly safe to eat.

This amounts not only to $473 billion in lost food but also results in wasted costs associated with production, processing, transport, preparation, and storage. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also called out the link between food waste and rising global temperatures, which have supercharged extreme weather events and disrupted the food supply chain.

Already, agriculture accounts for nearly 11% of the U.S.'s heat-trapping emissions. Then, when food waste ends up in landfills, it releases potent planet-warming gases like methane.

Is Krispy Kreme doing anything about this?

Krispy Kreme says on its website that 100 of its stores have teamed up with Too Good To Go to offer their surplus products at a significantly reduced cost to consumers.

Otherwise, the company explains it diverts 100% of its food waste from landfills by designating it for energy regeneration or converting it into animal feed.

As for the OP's observations, one Krispy Kreme enthusiast suggested this may have been the exception rather than the rule, with a maintenance crew likely able to easily resolve the issue.

"That machine was definitely acting up!" they shared. "I can't tell you how many hundreds of times I've seen one of their machines making donuts and I've never seen one with problems like you describe."

What is being done about food waste more broadly?

At times, food waste occurs if grocers fear that their refrigerated products have become susceptible to spoilage — like during a power outage — making them unsafe to eat if they surpass certain temperatures. However, Kroger and Trader Joe's are among the retailers that have stepped up to prevent this from happening by giving away goods.

At home, making the most of your leftovers and freezing food you don't intend to eat soon can help you prevent food waste. If something is unfit for consumption, composting can reduce methane production while turning your food scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer for your garden.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.