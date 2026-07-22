UK parents say kids refuse meals weekly, and families in Scotland's largest city waste £369 a year

It can often go to landfills, where it will produce a potent planet-heating gas in methane.

A new U.K. survey suggests that kids refusing meals is a regular occurrence, and that habit is adding up to hundreds of pounds in food waste each year, The Herald reported.

No city in the survey recorded a higher estimated loss than Glasgow, where parents said uneaten food costs their households about £369 (about $493) a year.

What happened?

Meal refusal appears to be a regular part of family life. In Bernard Matthews research involving more than 2,000 U.K. parents of children ages 4 to 12, 60% said their child rejects a served meal at least once a week, The Herald said.

In the study, carried out by Censuswide in May, families across the U.K. estimated that uneaten food costs them £283 (about $378) per year on average.

Estimated yearly waste topped £300 (about $401) in several cities, including Belfast, London, and Glasgow.

Half of parents surveyed said that allowing children to play with food could reduce pressure at mealtimes.

Why is this concerning?

When people throw out food after buying and preparing it, the resources used to produce it are wasted as well. That includes water, energy, packaging, and labor.

Agriculture is one of the most polluting industries worldwide with animal-based agriculture specifically accounting for a large amount of pollution.

And when food waste reaches landfills, they produce methane, a potent planet-heating gas.

While parents could spend more money on food their children will eat, that could also increase financial stress.

What can I do?

Serving smaller portions first and offering familiar foods alongside new ones can reduce the chances of a full plate ending up in the bin.

It can also help to involve children in choosing meals. That choice can give them agency, which can encourage them to eat more of what's on their plates.

Whether you live by yourself or with roommates or loved ones, there are many ways to cut down on food waste for everyone.

You can create a compost pile, or your town might have a composting program. And using your freezer can help you preserve food that may go bad soon.

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