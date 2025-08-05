World Bank reports disturbing trend in food prices — here's what's happening

Early 2025 saw food prices in Jordan on the rise. The trend has been straining household budgets and could be exacerbated by challenging weather conditions.

What's happening?

As reported by the Jordan Times in late June, data from the World Bank has revealed that the country's food price index averaged a 1.77% increase in the first third of 2025.

April (1.7%), March (0.3%), February (2%), and January (3.1%) saw consistent increases. Consumer prices also rose by 1.97% during the first four months compared to the same period in 2024.

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has indicated in its own report that "hot, dry weather is expected to reduce grain production across Jordan, Iraq and Syria in 2025," the Times described. This is expected to drive up imports.

With Jordan already reliant on imports — typically more costly than domestic crops — to meet local demand for staples like wheat and barley, food prices are projected to stay high.

Why are Jordan's rising food prices concerning?

The connection between food prices and intensifying weather patterns is becoming clear. Unseasonable heat and drought are threatening agricultural yields and food systems worldwide.

Higher temperatures and prolonged dry periods can make it harder and more expensive to grow essential crops, with impacts including financial hardship for farmers, higher grocery bills, and families unable to afford nutritious food.

The Jordan Times identified insufficient infrastructure and transport as factors that can drive food inflation in already vulnerable low- and middle-income countries.

What's being done about food prices in Jordan?

As of late June, Jordan reportedly had strategic reserves of wheat and barley in place. Practices like this can help buffer supply disruptions and price volatility.

International efforts to address rising food prices and insecurity are dynamic. Investing in climate-resilient agriculture can help farmers and whole food systems adapt to weather patterns influenced by rising temperatures.

Reducing planet-warming pollution from dirty energy sources such as oil and coal is also essential to the mitigation of global temperatures. On a country level, meeting goals to support the mass transition to cleaner energy sources — such as solar and wind — can be a big piece of the puzzle.

Individuals can grocery shop consciously and save money at the same time. Meal planning, using seasonal produce, and reducing food waste are all effective strategies.

Rising food costs are a complex challenge. Government initiatives, sustainable agriculture, and informed consumer choices can build stronger food systems.

