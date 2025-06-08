Farmers devastated after unprecedented snowstorm destroys key crops: 'Will significantly affect the outlook'

Serbia's raspberry farmers are facing a tough season after unexpected snowfall hit the country's main growing regions in mid-May. The late-season snow blanketed raspberry plantations just weeks before harvest time, adding to crop damage that already started with April frost events, reported Fresh Plaza.

What happened?

On May 16, southern Serbia, home to most of the country's raspberry production, experienced surprising snowfall that covered farms.

Social media filled with photos and videos showing raspberry plants buried under snow during what should have been their final growing period before harvest.

Serbia ranks among the world's top exporters of frozen raspberries and typically starts delivering early-season berries to European markets by mid-June. While some greenhouse crops protected by plastic covers have begun harvesting, the snow threatens open-field crops developing fruit.

The damage comes on top of April frost events that already hurt up to 50% of the potential raspberry yield. Some farmers now worry about losing their entire crop.

"While some damage assessments may be emotional given the circumstances, it is clear that the snowfall will significantly affect the outlook for the frozen berry market," noted Andriy Yarmak, an economist with the Investment Centre of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Why is this crop damage concerning?

When weather damages major fruit-producing regions, it creates ripple effects that reach your grocery store. Serbian raspberries supply European markets with frozen berries used in everything from smoothies to baked goods.

Crop losses in key producing countries drive up prices for consumers who rely on affordable frozen fruit for healthy eating. Weather-related farming challenges are becoming more common across Europe. Similar problems hit Moldova, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Poland, and Romania this season.

For farming communities, these losses threaten livelihoods built over generations. Serbian raspberry farmers depend on consistent harvests to support their families and local economies.

The pattern of unexpected weather events disrupting food production shows how our changing climate affects the stability of food supplies that communities count on.

What's being done about crop damage?

Countries across Europe are working on strategies to help farmers adapt to unpredictable weather patterns. Some growers invest in protective structures like greenhouses and frost protection systems that shield crops during unexpected cold snaps.

To support farming communities affected by weather damage, buy from local farmers' markets when possible and reduce food waste at home. Planning meals carefully and using frozen fruits fully helps make the most of available harvests.

You can also support policy changes that help farmers access weather protection technology and crop insurance programs. These minor adjustments create more resilient food systems while helping communities adapt to changing conditions.

