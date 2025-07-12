Home cook shares surprising recipe using aggressive plant that's spreading rapidly in US: 'I am absolutely going to make it again'

A creative home cook is turning an aggressive invader into a seasonal treat.

In a TikTok video, Amelia from Black Sun Farm (@theoriginalmealchan) walked viewers through how to prep Japanese knotweed, a notoriously invasive plant, into a cozy fruit crumble that tastes surprisingly like rhubarb.

The plant, which spreads quickly and crowds out native vegetation, has become a major problem in many parts of the U.S. and Europe. But instead of fighting it with chemicals or machinery, you can simply eat it.

Amelia starts by trimming the plant.

"I am pulling all of the leaves off and cutting the ends," she says, explaining that thinner shoots can be cooked whole while the thicker ones should be peeled from the base until the skin no longer pulls away easily.

From there, the peeled stalks get chopped and mixed with sliced apple, coconut sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and arrowroot powder to make the filling.

For the crisp topping, she combines oats, monk fruit sweetener (or coconut sugar), cinnamon, cloves, pecans, raisins, and melted butter. The dish is baked at 350 degrees for about 30 to 45 minutes.

"It's almost better than rhubarb. … The Japanese … really brings it out. It's tart and a little sour, but that's good," she says after taking the first bite.

While lighthearted, this kind of foraging has a serious impact. Japanese knotweed is known to damage infrastructure, choke out native plants, and disrupt local ecosystems. It's so persistent that many homeowners spend thousands of dollars trying to remove it. Using it as a food source offers a small but meaningful way to help control its spread while raising awareness about invasive species more broadly.

Controlling invasives like knotweed helps restore biodiversity and protect the natural systems that support clean water, healthy soil, and greener communities. It also builds stronger connections between people and their local environments, which is an essential part of building long-term solutions.

"I am absolutely going to make it again," Amelia said in the video's caption, and commenters were hooked by the idea.

"I have had this in my yard for 30 years and never thought to eat it lol," one user said.

"This looks tasty! Here is a patch near me I want to kill… time to eat it," said another.

