If successful, this could turn an emergency into a commercial opportunity.

Japan is implementing new laws to improve staple food production, according to Kyodo News.

What's happening?

Japan's food production has been destabilized by extreme weather events powered by atmospheric pollution. As a result, in the last year alone, the cost of rice in Japan has gone up over 80%, and the cost of cabbage has tripled. This has forced many residents to shop smarter at the grocery store.

In response, the government is releasing strategic food reserves of rice, maintained to guard against these types of circumstances, to keep prices low. It is also mandating that farmers submit plans for increasing output should domestic supply drop and prices continue to rise.

The law will cover rice, meat, soybeans, wheat, sugar, eggs, and dairy products. The government will also work to secure the needed fertilizers and pesticides for farmers. As a wider effort, the government is also placing restrictions on foreign ownership of farmlands in order to ensure they're producing at maximum capacity.

Why is food production important?

Without government supporting the Japanese food supply, prices may very well soar out of control and lead to a humanitarian crisis.

While mitigating the source of that pollution is key for the future, the emergency now is forcing intensive adaptation measures to take place. These are generally more expensive and disruptive than the precautions that would have prevented them. One study suggests $1 invested in mitigation today saves $13 of adaptation tomorrow.

What's being done about food production?

In the short term, Japan is likely to continue increasing its food imports in order to meet demand. That may not be needed if these measures improve local farm yields.

In the long run, the Japanese government intends to pair a dramatic increase in food production with increased exports. By 2030, it hopes to be exporting eight times more rice than it did in 2024. If successful, this could turn an emergency into a commercial opportunity — while also enabling the country to more easily weather any future shortages if it can be starting from a position of greater strength.

