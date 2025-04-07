Farmers sound the alarm as grocery prices skyrocket: 'I can't save anymore'

As rising global temperatures make the planet overheat, they're also making everyday life more expensive. In Japan, shoppers are facing a harsh new reality: The price of basic foods like rice, eggs, and produce has surged, making it harder for people to stick to their budgets.

What's happening?

According to a report from The Japan Times, food prices have skyrocketed over the last 12 months — and they're expected to continue. A 5-kilogram bag of rice cost ¥3,688 ($25) in January, which was 82% higher than a year ago.

Shoppers are cutting back on what they purchase — for example, trading in fresh produce for cheaper frozen veggies — and others are considering picking up extra work. Keiko Yano, a shopper in Tokyo, told the media outlet: "I'm not living in luxury to begin with. I can't save anymore."

The reasons behind this are complex, but one in particular is a major driver: our planet's changing climate. Extreme weather events like droughts, which are worsened by rising temperatures, can disrupt global supply chains and shrink crop yields, pushing up the cost of essentials like wheat and cooking oil.

Why are rising food costs concerning?

Food insecurity is on the rise around the world, and human-induced changes to the climate are only making matters worse. When crops fail because of floods or droughts, supply goes down, prices go up, and it's the most vulnerable communities who suffer the most. Families are forced to choose between healthy food and cheaper, less nutritious choices — or worse, skip meals altogether.

And it's not just an economic issue. Rising food costs contribute to increases in health problems and more social instability. Plus, as crops get harder to grow and the changing climate disrupts ecosystems, there's a ripple effect across entire habitats. Ultimately, this slows our progress toward a cleaner, safer future for everyone.

What's being done about rising food prices?

Some governments are stepping in with subsidies and price caps to protect consumers. For example, the Japanese government has decided to sell 210,000 tons of rice from its emergency supplies in order to drive domestic prices down, according to the Times. Organizations around the world are pushing policymakers for more support for farmers and better access to sustainable food for consumers.

Conservationists, scientists, and innovators around the world are also working to improve crop yields and sustainability through methods like genetic manipulation and artificial intelligence analysis and prediction.

At the local level, people are finding creative ways to save. Community gardens and smarter grocery shopping habits can help lower grocery bills. With some planning and innovative thinking, it's possible to reduce food waste, find better deals, and fight back against the rising prices affecting your dinner table.

