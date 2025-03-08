Government takes emergency action to curb rising cost of staple food: 'The price hike has been too sharp'

An 11-pound bag of rice, which sold for $14 last year, now costs around $24.

Japan is making a rare move to help with rising rice prices and releasing 210,000 tonnes (231,485 U.S. tons) from its emergency stockpile to help stabilize the market. Prices have shot up over 50% in just a few months, so officials are stepping in. But is this just a quick fix, or are rising global temperatures making food more expensive for good?

Why are rice prices soaring?

As reported by the Guardian, governments usually hold on to reserves for disasters or bad harvests, but with the climbing prices, officials are stepping in to keep rice in the country affordable. Record heat has also contributed to supply chain issues as well as subsequent panic buying, all of which are pushing costs higher.

Agriculture minister Taku Eto acknowledged that the government typically doesn't step in to control market prices but said the price surge left them no choice.

"The price surge has had a significant impact on people's lives," he said. "The price hike has been too sharp, which is why we have made this decision."

A five-kilogram (11-pound) bag of rice, which sold for ¥2,023 ($14) last year, now costs around ¥3,688 ($24), which has led some retailers to ration supplies.

Why does this matter?

Bringing out the reserves is yet another sign of how the changing global climate is driving up food costs. Japan's rice stockpiles are already at their lowest since 1999.

Extreme heat in 2023 took a toll on crops, and it's showing. The cycle continued last year, with temperatures soaring again, driving up demand while shrinking supply.

The problem was made worse by increasing tourism, which — while good for the economy in many ways — increased consumption, along with supply chain disruptions from typhoon and earthquake warnings, which caused shoppers to panic-buy and retailers to restrict sales. Some wholesalers have even been accused of hoarding rice because they are anticipating prices to climb even higher.

If extreme weather keeps impacting crop yields and other food staples, grocery shopping will be even harder for people already struggling.

How is Japan responding?

To ease the strain, the Japanese government will start selling stockpiled rice to wholesalers next month, with rice hitting shelves by early April. To prevent market crashes, officials plan to buy back the same amount from distributors within a year.

For families trying to make their grocery money go further, things like meal planning and smarter shopping can make a difference.

Government action might help for now, but stronger farming methods and policies that deal with the changing climate are needed to make sure food stays affordable, as rising temperatures make it harder to grow everyday staples.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.