  • Business Business

Government takes emergency action to curb rising cost of staple food: 'The price hike has been too sharp'

An 11-pound bag of rice, which sold for $14 last year, now costs around $24.

by Rachel Beyer
An 11-pound bag of rice, which sold for $14 last year, now costs around $24.

Photo Credit: iStock

Japan is making a rare move to help with rising rice prices and releasing 210,000 tonnes (231,485 U.S. tons) from its emergency stockpile to help stabilize the market. Prices have shot up over 50% in just a few months, so officials are stepping in. But is this just a quick fix, or are rising global temperatures making food more expensive for good?

Why are rice prices soaring?

As reported by the Guardian, governments usually hold on to reserves for disasters or bad harvests, but with the climbing prices, officials are stepping in to keep rice in the country affordable. Record heat has also contributed to supply chain issues as well as subsequent panic buying, all of which are pushing costs higher.

Agriculture minister Taku Eto acknowledged that the government typically doesn't step in to control market prices but said the price surge left them no choice. 

"The price surge has had a significant impact on people's lives," he said. "The price hike has been too sharp, which is why we have made this decision." 

A five-kilogram (11-pound) bag of rice, which sold for ¥2,023 ($14) last year, now costs around ¥3,688 ($24), which has led some retailers to ration supplies.

Why does this matter?

Bringing out the reserves is yet another sign of how the changing global climate is driving up food costs. Japan's rice stockpiles are already at their lowest since 1999. 

Watch now: Easy-to-use app can help slash your grocery bill in half

Extreme heat in 2023 took a toll on crops, and it's showing. The cycle continued last year, with temperatures soaring again, driving up demand while shrinking supply.

The problem was made worse by increasing tourism, which — while good for the economy in many ways — increased consumption, along with supply chain disruptions from typhoon and earthquake warnings, which caused shoppers to panic-buy and retailers to restrict sales. Some wholesalers have even been accused of hoarding rice because they are anticipating prices to climb even higher.

If extreme weather keeps impacting crop yields and other food staples, grocery shopping will be even harder for people already struggling.

Do you worry about how much food you throw away?

Definitely 😭

Sometimes 😢

Not really 😞

Never 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

How is Japan responding?

To ease the strain, the Japanese government will start selling stockpiled rice to wholesalers next month, with rice hitting shelves by early April. To prevent market crashes, officials plan to buy back the same amount from distributors within a year.

For families trying to make their grocery money go further, things like meal planning and smarter shopping can make a difference.

Government action might help for now, but stronger farming methods and policies that deal with the changing climate are needed to make sure food stays affordable, as rising temperatures make it harder to grow everyday staples.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x