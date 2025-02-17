Your favorite restaurant meal just got more expensive — here's the hidden factor driving up food prices

It's more than the economy that's to blame.

Rising prices on South Florida menus are raising eyebrows. Rising temperatures are to blame.

What's happening?

The Miami Herald reported on the pressure our warming planet has put on restaurant owners and growers. With high food costs getting passed on to consumers, some are blaming restaurants, and it's hurting already vulnerable businesses.

"Consumers need to understand our chefs are not making more money as food prices increase," said Anne McBride, the vice president of programs with the James Beard Foundation.

Extreme weather events like hurricanes can also force businesses to shut down for weeks or months. Those losses can be devastating for restaurants already operating on razor-thin margins.

Our tastes and expectations are also being affected by warming temperatures.

"Temperature fluctuations at the start of the season might mean not having certain crops which requires an open-mindedness to new crops that are climate appropriate, or resilient," said Tiffany Noe, a farmer in Miami-Dade County.

"Climate change has a direct impact on the supply chain that your favorite chefs depend on," McBride told the Miami Herald.

Why are rising food prices important?

We're already feeling the spike of inflation on our grocery bills. Shortages have caused egg prices to more than double, and they are expected to shoot up another 20% this year, per CBS News. But it's more than the economy that's to blame.

Our overheating planet contributes to these skyrocketing prices. Experts have said this "heatflation" could cause food prices to jump by as much as 3.2% per year.

Wet weather in Europe has reduced grain production. Flooding has devastated Spain's iconic oranges. Those hardest hit by these shortages and high prices are those already suffering from food insecurity.

What's being done about high food costs?

Per the Miami Herald, The James Beard Foundation has called on Congress to protect the Inflation Reduction Act, which supports climate-forward farming and was paused by President Trump.

"Legislation is the long-term solution," McBride told the Miami Herald.

"That's why it's important that chefs share their voice, because farmers are already doing it, but lawmakers don't always go to the farms, whereas they'll be here for dinner."

Researchers are exploring ways to innovate our food supply. Drought-resistant plants are being developed with deeper roots. AI tools can help predict crop yields and reduce food waste.

Small personal changes can have a big impact too. Going meatless even a few days a week can cut grocery bills by 40%. Another simple way to offset rising food prices is growing your own.

Planting fruits and vegetables not only benefits your wallet — it also supports your local ecosystem. A small garden in your outdoor space helps the vital pollinators that are under threat from rising temperatures.

