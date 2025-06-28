Experts issue warning as wine prices skyrocket amid concerning industry trends: 'Driven by demand'

Food and beverage products that we love are getting more expensive.

A new report has revealed that the Italian wine market overcame various challenges in 2024, yet this promising growth is masking a larger issue — and consumers are paying the price.

What's happening?

In May, Vinetur released a report on the Italian wine market detailing its "performance, key trends, and strategic outlook for industry professionals."

The wine magazine found the industry experienced "modest growth," with its total turnover reaching an estimated 14 billion euros ($16.4 billion) after hitting 13.8 billion euros ($16.1 billion) in 2023. However, Vinetur pointed out that these numbers don't reveal how price inflation and demand for more expensive, premium wines played key roles.

For one, value sales rose by nearly a full percentage point, pointing to higher prices. Exports also pulled in a record value of approximately 8.1 billion euros ($9.5 billion), a 5.5% boost compared to 2023.

"This performance suggests an improvement in the average price per unit exported, driven by demand for sparkling and designated origin wines," Vinetur wrote.

Why is this important?

The uptick in wine prices underscores a worrying trend: Food and beverage products that we love are getting more expensive — and not just goods like Italian wines, which many consumers may view as a luxury rather than a necessity.

The prices of pantry staples like olive oil, rice, tomatoes, and potatoes have surged in recent years, and extreme weather events are directly influencing the situation. In Italy, wine production was still below the five-year average after a poor 2023 harvest, as Vinetur noted.

While growers had to adapt to changing consumer preferences and reduced profit margins because of cost inflation for energy, packaging, and transport, erratic weather patterns also hindered the sector's recovery, affecting grape volume and quality.

Heavy rains and hail lashed northern Italy, with humid conditions creating concerns about fungal disease, while southern Italy dealt with drought.

What can be done about this?

As NASA explains, human activities — particularly the burning of dirty fuels — are releasing large volumes of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, altering rainfall patterns and supercharging storms.

In the long term, reducing these planet-warming carbon pollution could help bring the planet back into balance and mitigate climate-related challenges and losses for growers. This could help stabilize prices for agricultural goods. Simple and cost-effective ways to take action include ditching single-use plastics and upgrading to energy-efficient appliances.

Meanwhile, scientists are working on boosting food security by developing more climate-resilient crops. For instance, researchers in China may have found the key to enhancing rice's immunity to rice blast, a disease that can decimate enough crops to feed 70 million people.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.