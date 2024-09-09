Unexpected ingredient replaces olive oil in Spain's kitchens as prices soar: 'It is clear that ... consumption is falling'

The rise in the cost of olive oil stems from the impacts that warming temperatures are having on olive trees.

A staple food ingredient is becoming too expensive in the country that produces the most of it. Olive oil in Spain is now being outbought by sunflower oil, Reuters reports, as prices for olive oil continue to rise.

What's happening?

In the first half of 2024, 107 million liters of olive oil were bought in Spain, as opposed to 179 million liters of sunflower oil sold in the same time period, per Reuters. "It is clear that olive oil consumption is falling in Spain," Primitivo Fernando, spokesperson for Anierac, stated to Reuters.

According to Reuters, an average bottle of sunflower oil costs 1.86 euros ($2.07) per liter, while an average bottle of olive oil costs around 6 euros ($6.65) for the same amount. This rise in costs has "pushed the staple of the Mediterranean diet beyond the reach of poor households in Spain," wrote Reuters.

What's more is that olive oil is only one of many food items that are increasing in price, causing financial strain for people all over the world.

Why is the increase in price for olive oil concerning?

The rise in the cost of olive oil stems from the impacts that warming temperatures are having on olive trees. In an article from Phys.org, it's explained that the Mediterranean basin, where 90% of olive oil is produced, is warming 20% faster than the global average, per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The executive director of the International Olive Council, Jaime Lillo, explained how this warming impacts olive trees and their abilities to stay alive and produce olives simultaneously.

"The olive tree is one of the plants best adapted to a dry climate. But in extreme drought, it activates mechanisms to protect itself and no longer produce anything. To grow olives, you need a minimum amount of water," Lillo stated to Phys.org.

What's being done about increasing olive oil costs?

There are different avenues in which to find solutions to the rising cost of olive oil. One example is that the Spanish government cut added taxes on olive oil to make it more affordable for everyone in the wake of rising prices, per Reuters.

Another avenue involves creating new olive tree species that can best adapt to the warming planet, as well as finding ways to better store water in times of drought, according to Phys.org.

At an individual level, no matter where you live or what type of oil you prefer, the big-picture issue is rising global temperatures, which you can do your part in curbing by actions as small as signing up for community solar to reduce the dirty energy warming our world, to taking action to vote for leaders who seek to protect our planet. Whatever is best for you, the actions you can take to make the world healthier and greener for all are endless.

