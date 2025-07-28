Woman shares surprising use for weeds picked on walk home from work: 'One of the best ways'

Nothing beats a delicious meal after a nice walk — but what if you could pick some invasive weeds during the walk and make them the star of the meal?

That's exactly what TikToker Kat (@homesteadgremlin) did in a recent video. Known for her foraging, homesteading, and garden videos, Kat shows how she grabbed three weed species on a walk home from work and turned them into something mouthwatering.

"We used invasive weeds to make these bomb rolls, and it's probably one of the best ways I've ever eaten weeds," the video's caption says. "Take those invasive greens and turn them into delicious dishes!"

She starts by showing off a handful of purple dead nettle, wild onion, and garlic mustard, which she picked on a walk. All three are considered invasive species in parts of North America.

After chopping up the weeds and adding ramp leaves and seasoning, Kat adds the leaves and melted butter onto a premade pizza dough, rolls it into a log, and cuts it into pinwheels.

They bake at 425 degrees until golden brown on the outside, and come out looking delicious.

"They're really, really good," she says.

Invasive species — whether plant or animal — can do major damage to an ecosystem. When introduced to a foreign area, they tend to spread quickly and deplete other native plants and wildlife of valuable resources, such as sunlight, water, or space.

Dealing with invasive species can be a pain for cities, states, and their residents. Governments will often set up quarantine zones to try to stop the spread of invasive species, in the hopes that they can be eradicated.

However, as long as they're safe to consume, eating invasive species can be environmentally friendly and save money.

Experts have recommended doing so with plants such as creeping bellflower, dandelion, and black mustard (just make sure you wash them first). And invasive animals such as nutria, blue catfish, and lionfish are all supposedly tasty.

Fellow TikTokers seemed excited by Kat's weed-filled recipe, with one saying the results looked "delish."

"Those look amazing!!!!" one commenter wrote.

Kat agreed that they turned out even better than expected and encouraged others to follow her lead in foraging.

"Go out and eat some weeds," Kat says. "Because this is good."

