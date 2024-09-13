State officials urge people to eat highly invasive species after discovering its potential for destruction: 'Edible and delicious'

Perhaps nothing tastes as good as keeping the ecosystem safe.

They're beautiful, they're deadly … and now, they're on your dinner plate.

Facing a growing population of invasive red lionfish, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is encouraging a new approach of species management involving plenty of snacking, Chron reports.

In part, much of this is to prevent a different kind of eating. Lionfish are known to prey upon native species, which can threaten the survival of these species and potentially disrupt the entire ecosystem. Recently, one TPWD member caught a lionfish and opened its maw to find a tiny, juvenile cocoa damselfish that had been swallowed whole.

And lionfish don't discriminate, feasting upon fish, crustaceans, and invertebrates, Chron explains.









Fortunately, they make for a delicious meal themselves. Chron cited a Facebook post from TPWD that called the red lionfish "edible and delicious."

"Lionfish have white, flaky meat, and some even say their flavor is similar to grouper or mahi mahi," they wrote. "When handling this fish, just make sure to be careful of its sharp spines."

While lionfish have venom in their spines, it's completely neutralized when cooked, according to Lionfish.co. That said, for amateur fishermen and women, it's generally safest to purchase lionfish from a restaurant or a professional. You can even make a day of it; in some places, like the Florida Keys, going spearfishing for lionfish is a popular recreational activity.

Officials have encouraged a similar approach in other areas. From hosting invasive fishing contests in Illinois to offering cash prizes for catfish in Maryland, there's no shortage of creative ideas to managing these invasive fish.

And the "can't beat 'em, eat 'em" strategy extends beyond fish, too. In Oregon, where invasive Himalayan blackberries are growing unchecked, residents are encouraged to harvest — and enjoy — as many berries as they can. Similarly, one foraging chef recently explained how to prepare and eat every piece of the creeping bellflower.

