Fisherman reveals 'delicious' yet simple recipe featuring surprising catch: 'Highly recommend everyone try them'

"These guys are not very big, but they've got quite a bit of meat on them."

"And for lunch, I'll have the invasive species sandwich."

Sounds a little strange, doesn't it? Well, a popular video on TikTok shows that not only could it be normal, but it could also be delicious.

In the video shared by TikToker BigBozz (@bigbozzgirl), a Florida fisherman shows off a huge haul of oscar, a type of cichlid that happens to be an invasive species in that state. While still on the boat, he quickly fillets one of the fish.

"These guys are not very big, but they've got quite a bit of meat on them," he says.

After moving to a kitchen, the same fisherman shows how to bread and fry the fish. He finishes off the meal by placing two of the fried fillets on ciabatta bread, along with some roasted red-pepper aioli, spinach, tomatoes, and red onion.

"Highly recommend everyone try them," he wrote in the caption.

Just like that, he has a scrumptious-looking sandwich that also promotes sound ecological practices.

"If I had to compare this fish to one thing, it'd probably be a yellowtail snapper," he says.

Invasive species are any species introduced by humans to a foreign area, which can cause harm to that new area, be it to the environment, human health, or the local economy. They typically reproduce and spread quickly.

Oscars are commonly kept as pets, but are also predatory and invasive. They can grow up to nearly 18 inches long and frequently consume smaller fish.

As strange as it may sound, eating invasive fish is actually an oft-recommended way of dealing with them.

In recent years, Maryland officials have recommended doing so with snakeheads — reassuring the public that, despite their name, they are delicious — and various types of catfish. And in the Philippines, officials tried to slow the spread of Midas cichlids by reminding people that they tasted like "buttery tilapia" when cooked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.