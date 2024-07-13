Experts advocate for consuming invasive fish species threatening local ecosystems: 'They have spread to all parts of our lake'

"Look anywhere and you'll see a bit of gold."

Lake Sampaloc in the Philippines is experiencing something of a gold rush because of an invasive species.

The sight of golden-specked cichlids is increasingly common in the water after the fish — which is typically found in South America — established themselves in the lake's ecosystem.

The appropriately named Midas cichlids are a popular aquarium fish because of their distinct coloring. Some entered the lake after the unauthorized release of unwanted pet fish, while others found their way to Sampaloc after damage to a local fishbreeder's facilities following a powerful storm.

"Ten years later, they have spread to all parts of our lake," fish farmer Jepolo Austria told The Fish Site. "Look anywhere and you'll see a bit of gold."

Midas cichlids remain a popular aquarium fish, so fishermen are trying to catch and sell the invasive species — which overcompete for food and take up oxygen and space, making life hard for the creatures that historically call Lake Sampaloc home.

But another removal method is gaining traction: eating them.

According to The Fish Site, Midas cichlids taste like "buttery tilapia," which sounds like an appetizing dinner.

Similar schemes have found success in the United States, with invasive green crabs being eaten in the Northeast and lionfish popping up on menus in Florida. It's not just animals, either, with suburban foragers making the most of invasive plants such as oxalis, dandelions, and black mustard.

Like animals, invasive plants compete with native plants for resources, crowding them out and leading to decreased populations. Both native plants and animals protect their local ecosystems, and upsetting the balance with species that don't belong there can have far-reaching negative environmental impacts — such as decreasing opportunities for pollination or causing coastal erosion.

But catching and eating invasives can be a win-win solution. Not only are you helping to restore the natural order, but you can also create delicious meals that can be significantly cheaper than store-bought produce. In the Philippines, the practice is also helping fishers turn a profit.

"Catching and selling these invasives might be a good option to rid Lake Sampaloc of these Midas cichlids, which have also started colonizing Taal Lake, about 35 kilometers away," said Maria Rowena Eguia, associate professor at De La Salle University in Manila.

