Officials urge people to kill and eat highly invasive fish devastating ecosystems: 'Maryland may have to eat itself out of this mess'

"What we do hope is that we can prevent further spread."

Maryland has a fish problem — or rather, three fish problems. The populations of invasive blue catfish, flathead catfish, and northern snakehead are exploding in the Chesapeake Bay.

Their solution? If you can't beat 'em … eat 'em.

Like so many invasive species, the trio of fish have wreaked havoc through both direct and indirect harm on the local ecosystem, preying upon native species and shifting the natural balances of the marine environments. According to The Washington Post, several native species, including hard blue crab, rockfish, and yellow perch, have declined by up to 91% in the last decade due to this, prompting Maryland Governor Wes Moore to request the declaration of a commercial fishing disaster in the Chesapeake Bay.

Fortunately, these invasive fish happen to be delicious. "More and more, it looks like Maryland may have to eat itself out of this mess," the Post reported. "And there are encouraging signs that could happen."

In 2013, the commercial harvest of invasive blue catfish totaled around 700,000 pounds; in 2023, that number was over 4 million, per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The government has made efforts to market all three species to consumers, including creating the "Catfish Trail" and even renaming the snakehead to make it seem more appetizing.

They've also made great strides in getting local anglers, fishermen, and even hobbyists involved. Government-sponsored fishing derbies and organizations like Reel Rewards — a project of the Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative that pays anglers $30 per invasive fish head caught — are tying personal motivation to the problem, the Post reported.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Unfortunately, as many fish as they seem to kill, more simply pop up in their place. The Post quoted one local fisherman, Branson Williams, who said, "I stay up late at night thinking about this. Eradication is not possible at this point. Their abundance and densities are way too great. What we do hope is that we can prevent further spread." In the spring of 2024, he caught 500 snakeheads alone, he said.

But while the numbers are daunting, he does believe in the efficacy of the consumer-based control model. "Buying blue catfish, buying northern snakehead when you see it in the grocery or a restaurant, it does make a difference," he told the Post. "That's really our best control strategy at this point."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.