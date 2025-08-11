Fisherman proposes cooking method to combat venomous invader threatening local waterways: 'These fish are delicious to eat'

"So glad I was able to catch one for you guys to see!"

Invasive species are known for weakening the ecosystems they infiltrate, causing harm to native wildlife and even disrupting the food chain.

To combat the prevalence of an invasive species in his area, TikTok fisherman FishingWithConner (@fishingwithconner) shared a delicious recipe involving the invasive lionfish.

Holding the caught lionfish, the user said: "Because he is an invasive species in the Florida Keys, he is not allowed to be returned back to the water. So you're looking at tonight's dinner."

FishingWithConner is careful in fileting the fish to avoid the spine, which makes the lionfish venomous. After he has cleaned the fillets, he adds some all-purpose seasoning, and then he fries them. Easy, good for the ecosystem, and delicious.

Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific, but in the Atlantic — such as the Florida Keys, where FishingWithConner is — they are invasive.

Invasive species refer to non-native plants, animals, or organisms that enter an area and can wipe out native species. Often, they are introduced by human activity. When these invasive species end up where they don't belong, they can outcompete native species for food and other resources, causing issues throughout an entire ecosystem.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

People around the world are turning invasive species into delicious cuisines. From crawfish to invasive seaweed, the recipes involving invasive species are plentiful. Furthermore, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Thailand specializes in dishes crafted with invasive species — from blackchin tilapia to water mimosas.

With this lionfish recipe, commenters were excited about the potential eco-friendly meals they could cook up.

One user commented excitedly: "Didn't know they could be eaten!"

"Looked delicious. great video," another user added.

FishingWithConnor responded to other viewers' excitement, saying: "These Fish Are DELICIOUS To Eat! So Glad I Was Able To Catch One For You Guys To See!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



