Gardener reveals clever use for invasive yard waste that transforms garden beds: 'So many purposes for it'

"Grab the root!"

by Matthew Swigonski
"Grab the root!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A home gardener offered up a simple and nature-based hack that not only limits waste but feeds the soil with beneficial nutrients. 

The scoop

While invasive plant species can become a nuisance by outcompeting native plants and disrupting delicate ecosystems, they can still serve a very useful purpose.

By using a technique called "chop and drop," TikToker Yelena (@bushellofonions) showcased just how easy it can be to promote a healthier garden.

In the post, Yelena explains that she came across a growth of burdock in an area that normally cuts it down each year. As an invasive plant in North America, burdock can quickly spread and cause ecosystem disruptions. But once burdock is removed, it can be used as a nutrient-rich fertilizer in gardens.

As the first step in the chop-and-drop technique, you chop down plant matter. Once collected and cut up into smaller pieces, you can then drop them on the soil surface to act as mulch. It's a low-effort method of composting and mulching that's beneficial for soil health and weed suppression.

According to Yelena, home gardeners don't even have to chop down the plant matter if the garden doesn't have anything growing yet. But for garden beds with sprouting plants, it is best to give them room to get sun and breathe. "I just have onions here that need to be seeing the light of day, so I'm trying to free them," she notes

How it's helping

Yelena uses the chop-and-drop technique to give the onion plants in her garden a little nutrient boost to not only survive but thrive. Decomposing plant matter adds organic matter, which will break down and decompose. This returns essential nutrients to the soil, where bacteria, fungi, or worms can break it down, releasing nutrients in a form that plants can absorb.

Chop-and-drop also improves soil structure and increases fertility by enhancing the soil's ability to hold water and nutrients, reducing erosion and compaction over time. This can go a long way during dry periods to help supply moisture to plants and cut down on your need to water your garden.

When you create a mulch layer that blocks sunlight, it can prevent weed seeds from germinating, suppressing their growth. The decomposing plant matter also enriches the soil, improving its overall health and making it more difficult for weeds to become established.

By utilizing natural weed prevention, you can keep your garden natural and enjoy the many physical and mental health benefits that come with cultivating a garden. This can go a long way in supporting your local ecosystem and offering a sustainable habitat for plant life and wildlife. 

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, a few users offered up their suggestions to make full use of the burdock plant.

"Did ya get the root?!" asked one user.

"Grab the root! So many purposes for it," noted another commenter.

To some, burdock root is known for its diuretic properties, helping eliminate excess water in the body and potentially supporting kidney health.

Burdock root has also been studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, these claims require more extensive research.

