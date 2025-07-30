Local cook shares delicious recipe to cook up large lizards taking over US region: 'It was so good'

Others have a similar approach to dealing with potentially destructive animals or fish.

Dora Zouboukos's (@Reel_exploradora) video showed Floridians how to reinterpret a famous Cajun food dish.

Iguanas are invasive in Southeast Florida as their herbivorous and burrowing activity damages gardens, landscapes, sidewalks, and foundations, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

#outdoors #adventure #florida #fyp #invasivespeciesremoval #catchandcook #recipe ♬ original sound - Dora Zouboukos @reel_exploradora Y'all have been asking for it- so here we go! Let me know in the comments, if you would try this, or if this recipe is a sin against Cajun Cooking! 😆Recipe is below 👇🏼 Ingredients: 2 pounds of iguana meat 2 packages of andouille sausage cut into 1/4-inch thick coins Slap Ya Mama Cajun Seasoning to taste 2 tbsp Olive oil for cooking the iguana Holy Trinity Mix: 1 cup diced yellow onion 1 cup diced green bell pepper 3 celery diced 4 large cloves garlic, minced Black pepper to taste 1 teaspoon dried thyme 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 2-3 dried bay leaves 3 1/2 cup of chicken broth 2 cups long-grain white rice, rinsed For Serving: 4 medium scallions, thinly sliced Tabasco sauce #fishing

So, Dora takes matters into her own hands with the blow-dart fishing rod she uses to catch them. Removing nonnative reptiles is legal as long as one follows humane culling methods outlined by Florida's anti-cruelty law.

After skinning the lizard, she seasons her unlikely jambalaya ingredient with some Slap Ya Mama seasoning — after getting the Andouille sausage perfectly crisp, of course.

Next, she cooks the meat for ten minutes and removes it for de-boning. Dora includes other typical jambalaya ingredients like onions, peppers, thyme, chicken broth, and rice, before adding the cooked iguana meat back in. Simmer for 30 minutes and let the concoction invade your taste buds.

Someone who may have tried the recipe exclaimed, "It was so good!!!"

As Dora mentions in the video, an important aspect of conservation is not letting things "go to waste" after removing them from the wild. Others have a similar approach to dealing with potentially destructive animals or fish.

The Lionfish Chowder Competition in Bermuda encourages people to eat the fish that lays two million eggs annually with no natural predator. In Thailand, locals are adding to their economy by producing a fermented sauce from the invasive Blackchin tilapia.

One of Dora's fans in a nearby state remarked, "We eat gator in Louisiana. I guess iguanas aren't too far removed." However, one Louisiana chef is encouraging people to feast on carp fish that have infested the Mississippi River Basin.

Uncontrolled invasive species are a threat to the planet's ecosystem balance. While removing non-native animals or plants can take time and work, it's worth it, especially in the fight against the changing climate.

Losing biodiversity increases carbon in the atmosphere, which in turn creates hotter temperatures. With only three additional degrees of warming, over 40% of mammals lose half their habitat, according to the United Nations. Vegetation loss also affects pollinators vital to the food chain.

Luckily, taking local action against harmful invasive species can involve a fishing contest, green stirfry, pulling weeds, or growing a native garden. Without changing your diet, you can also support mainstream brands with eco-friendly initiatives that help keep the planet cool and safe.

