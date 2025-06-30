Farmers make surprising use of dangerous fish taking over local waterways: 'Proof that creativity can turn a crisis into opportunity'

If you can't beat them, eat them. The Nation reported that feasting on alien species may boost Thailand's fishing economy and skill set.

Blackchin tilapia — a resilient fish native to West Africa that rapidly breeds all year — threatens Thailand's aquatic food chain by overgrazing algae and planktivorous species that other fish rely on, per Mongabay. However, Thai people have begun using their local knowledge to turn this destructive fish into a delectable condiment.

The Nation reported that over 20,000 kilograms (44,092 pounds) of blackchin tilapia have become fermented fish sauce under the collaboration of locals from four provinces, the Department of Fisheries, prisoners from the Department of Corrections, and Charoen Pokphand Foods. Together, they create Hub Poei sauce.

According to Thai PBS World, Samut Songkhram's shrimp-farming areas lost between 150 million and 350 million baht (between $4.6 million and $10.7 million) from the invasion. Today, the Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Prakan provinces have turned the tide with new economic hope. The prisoners involved have developed valuable skills they can continue to use upon release. Even some police officers and families are learning how to make the sauce for a side hustle.

The Hub Poei sauce uses blackchin tilapia and a local sea salt. However, patience is key. It takes a year to ferment outside, so stakeholders are currently handling packaging. Four different sauce brands are set for release this year.

"Blackchin tilapia fish sauce is proof that creativity can turn a crisis into opportunity," Wirat Sanitmatjaro, chief of the Samut Songkhram provincial fisheries office, told the Nation. This opportunity is also a great way to combat another global issue — food waste.

Around one-third of American food ends up in the trash each year, according to Feeding America. In Thailand, 39% of the country's waste is food, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Pollution Control Department.

However, eating invasive fish, plants, or wild boar can promote sustainable and creative food use. One TikToker turns invasive garlic mustard plants into horseradish sauce. Creeping bellflower becomes sweet or savory dishes for one foraging chef.

Native gardening also protects the ecosystem from being invaded by invasive plants. Start by rewilding your yard through weed removal, mulching, and planting native seeds appropriate to your growing zone. Remember, thriving native plants attract and house pollinators, whose foraging activity increases biodiversity.

If you're in the U.S., grab some invasive but delicious snakehead or catch some silver carp for $100.

