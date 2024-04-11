Gardener shares simple method for growing 'unlimited' amounts of basil: 'I tried it, and it works'

"It's so nice having them on hand without having to buy them from the market."

Just can't get enough basil? One TikToker shared a hack to maximize your plant's potential, meaning you never won't have enough again.

The scoop

Fruit and veggie grower JoesGarden (@Joesgarden) posted a video demonstrating how to take and propagate cuttings from your basil plant properly.

It's simple, as he explains over the step-by-step tutorial. "Take a cutting from the top above these two side shoots here. Then, just fill up a small container with water and drop those cuttings straight in."

"After about 10 days, they will start to form their own roots," he says. "This also works with mint and rosemary … Enjoy your fresh herbs!"

How it's helping

If you already have a thriving basil plant, this trick will jumpstart the growth of another, reducing your need to buy basil at the store. As Joe mentioned, this method also works with plants like rosemary and mint.

You can add fresh basil to many dishes to add extra flavor, use it as a garnish, or infuse it into drinks, sauces, and other recipes. If you have a dehydrator at home, you can even make your own basil seasoning.

Enjoying fresh food grown at home is just one of the many benefits of gardening. Gardening, whether at home or in a community garden, has been shown to reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression.

People who regularly garden report feeling happier — a Princeton study found that "gardening is consistently among the top five activities associated with … average happiness, and average meaningfulness."

You'll feel happier and be healthier, as gardening is also good exercise. Digging, planting, mowing, and other garden activities are forms of physical exercise, which you need 150 minutes of per week, according to the American Heart Association.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters having trouble with their basil, mint, or rosemary plants were thankful for Joe's advice.

"I tried it, and it works," one user celebrated. "I'm so happy now."

Another said, "[I] had no idea! Going to try today. Thank-you!"

One more shared their success: "I just potted 3 rooted basil cuttings from my first basil plant! It's so nice having them on hand without having to buy them from the market."

