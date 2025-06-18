Expert gardener shares simple method to grow seemingly endless supply of leafy greens: 'Most bang for my buck'

Podcaster and gardener Karin (@justgrowsomething) had some great advice for anyone hoping to get the most out of their lettuce plants this season.

The scoop

Karin describes herself as "someone who really wants to get the most bang for my buck out of my garden" early in her video.

Karin then shows how instead of pulling up entire heads of lettuce when ready to harvest, it's possible to leave root systems intact for additional growth.

She leaves a layer of leaves at the bottom and cuts just above it when she's ready to get her lettuce. It doesn't take long for new leaves to start growing from the cut.

Karin warns that it won't be a full head that comes back, but there will be usable loose leaves to collect multiple times before the end of the season.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to improve mental health, get some exercise, and save a few bucks at the grocery store as climate shifts challenge commercial farming.

Incidentally, relying more on home-grown produce also means cutting out transportation pollution. Around 20% of the atmospheric pollution created in food production comes from transportation alone.

By eliminating the need to ship food to your kitchen, you can help tamp down the destructive weather patterns that come from heat-trapping gas pollution. These include the drought and flood conditions that are making life hard for full-time farmers.

Growing food at home also makes it easier to rely on natural deterrents for pests and weeds. Avoiding harsh chemical solutions helps to produce healthier food and environments.

What everyone's saying

TikTok followers were keen to try out Karin's method of maximizing lettuce growth.

"Thank you! I never know how to properly harvest," said one community member.

"Brilliant! thanks," said another viewer.

