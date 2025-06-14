Gardener reveals delicious recipe using unexpected ingredient: 'This is one of my absolute favorite flavors'

"Definitely going to do this!"

A TikTok user shared a novel way to tackle an invasive plant species, and it's just the ticket for those upcoming summer evenings.

In the video, TikToker MegGrowsPlants (@meggrowsplants) shared a recipe for incorporating invasive Japanese honeysuckle into ice cream.

"To help stop it from spreading, you can use its tasty edible flowers to make a delicious honeysuckle ice cream," Meg says.

The short clip takes the viewer through the straightforward process. Simply mix the gathered honeysuckle with the ice cream base, let it sit overnight to infuse the flavor, add the sugar, vanilla extract, and salt, whisk it, and then pop it into an ice cream maker.

"This is one of my absolute favorite flavors of ice cream ever," she concludes.

Japanese honeysuckle was imported into the United States in the 19th century, and it has since spread rapidly. The University of Connecticut's profile of the plant describes it as an aggressive invasive vine that "climbs, suffocates, and strangles other plants."

Invasive species, like the Japanese honeysuckle, pose a significant problem worldwide. Because they are not in harmony with the local ecosystem, the impact of an invasive species is devastating. Plants and animals outcompete native fauna for resources, and because they have no natural predators or control mechanisms, they spread rapidly. The USDA estimates that the global cost of invasive plants and animals has exceeded a trillion dollars over the last half-century.

Of all the strategies for dealing with invasive species, eating them is one of the best. It's a great example of natural pest control and effective community action. Better still is just how nutritious and delicious these unwanted guests often are.

The recipe generated several comments, with many expressing interest in trying it for themselves.

One said, "Omg! I have two big ones and my daughter loves the flowers. Definitely going to do this!!"

Another added, "I love the smell."

Another commenter suggested an additional ingredient: "I bet it would be delicious with lavender added too!"

