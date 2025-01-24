Woman shares 'amazing' way to use up leftover citrus: 'Love it'

If you're tired of throwing away your leftover lemons or citrus peels, one TikTok user has shared a creative and sustainable way to make the most of them. This clever hack not only helps prevent food waste but also gives you a natural, budget-friendly cleaner that smells delightful.
The scoop
TikTok user Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai), who proudly notes in her bio that she was born on Earth Day, offers a simple solution for excess lemons and citrus peels. In her video, she starts by saying: "I heard you bought too many lemons and hate food waste, so let's use them up in a sustainable way."
@brennan.kai A few unique ways to use up any leftover citrus (lemons this time) in a sustainable way— we don't even let the peels go to waste in this house 🍋🫙 I've been loving lemon ice cubes for sparkling water (you could use lime or even grapefruit or orange too!) and I've been making this citrus vinegar cleaner for years now with no issues! What are some other ways to keep leftover citrus out of landfill? #minimalism #sustainability #zerowaste #lowwaste #plasticfree #sustainable #ecohome #environmentalist #foodwaste #minimalist #overconsumption #consumerism #deinfluencing #deinfluence #homemaderestock #homemadekitchenrestock #pickling #fermentation #fermented #preservedlemons ♬ nyc in 1940 - berlioz & Ted Jasper
Her first tip is to squeeze fresh lemon juice into an ice cube tray, add water, and freeze it. These lemon ice cubes are perfect for enhancing the flavor of water, tea, or cocktails.
But what about the leftover peels? Brennan suggests placing them in a jar, covering them with white vinegar, and leaving the jar in a cool, dark place for about three weeks. After straining, you'll have a natural, lemon-scented cleaner that works as a degreaser and surface spray.
How it's working
This hack not only helps you save money by replacing chemical cleaners, but it also helps reduce food waste. Instead of throwing away the peels, you're repurposing them into a useful product and making sure they are not wasted.
What people are saying
This clever idea got 135 saves and tons of love in the comments, from one person who called it "amazing!" to another who added a heartfelt "Love it." So, it seems like a lot of houses will be smelling like fresh lemon after this.
The next time you're staring at extra lemons, give this hack a try. It's a simple, budget-friendly way to cut down on waste and keep your house smelling fresh.
|
