Woman shares 'amazing' way to use up leftover citrus: 'Love it'

If you're tired of throwing away your leftover lemons or citrus peels, one TikTok user has shared a creative and sustainable way to make the most of them. This clever hack not only helps prevent food waste but also gives you a natural, budget-friendly cleaner that smells delightful.

The scoop

TikTok user Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai), who proudly notes in her bio that she was born on Earth Day, offers a simple solution for excess lemons and citrus peels. In her video, she starts by saying: "I heard you bought too many lemons and hate food waste, so let's use them up in a sustainable way."

Her first tip is to squeeze fresh lemon juice into an ice cube tray, add water, and freeze it. These lemon ice cubes are perfect for enhancing the flavor of water, tea, or cocktails.

But what about the leftover peels? Brennan suggests placing them in a jar, covering them with white vinegar, and leaving the jar in a cool, dark place for about three weeks. After straining, you'll have a natural, lemon-scented cleaner that works as a degreaser and surface spray.

How it's working

This hack not only helps you save money by replacing chemical cleaners, but it also helps reduce food waste. Instead of throwing away the peels, you're repurposing them into a useful product and making sure they are not wasted.

Are you looking for other ways to save on food?

And if you are more interested in getting the most out of any meal, regardless of how much it costs, we have our own guide to doing more with your leftovers.

What people are saying

This clever idea got 135 saves and tons of love in the comments, from one person who called it "amazing!" to another who added a heartfelt "Love it." So, it seems like a lot of houses will be smelling like fresh lemon after this.

The next time you're staring at extra lemons, give this hack a try. It's a simple, budget-friendly way to cut down on waste and keep your house smelling fresh.

