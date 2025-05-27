Home cook shares game-changing hack to make cilantro last longer: 'This is very helpful'

Fresh herbs like cilantro can turn a basic dish into something mouthwatering, but they don't always last long in the fridge.

If you've ever tossed a wilted, slimy bunch of herbs after only a few days, you're not alone. Fortunately, one home cook's method for keeping cilantro fresher for longer is a hack that could save you both time and money.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, creator From Ma's Kitchen (@from.mas.kitchen) shares a simple routine that preserves cilantro for longer and cuts down on daily prep.

First, she says to rinse your cilantro thoroughly — Ma does this three to four times to remove any dirt. Then, let the bunch drain in a colander for about 15 minutes.

Next, spread the herbs out on a towel, rolling them up to air dry for another half hour or so.

Finally, she chops the cilantro and stores it in a small container, ready to use as needed. She even keeps it next to her pre-chopped containers of garlic and ginger to streamline meal prep.

How it's helping

Using this hack, home cooks can avoid last-minute runs to the store because of herbs turned to mush. Ma's method can extend the life of your cilantro by days or even weeks, depending on how well you dry and store it.

That's a big time-saver for busy cooks — and a money-saver, too. Given that a bunch of cilantro can cost $1 to $2 or more, cutting back on food waste could save you $50 or more per year if you regularly buy herbs and take these extra steps to preserve them.

This tip also helps the environment by reducing food waste. When produce ends up in landfills, it contributes to methane pollution — a heat-trapping gas that contributes to our planet's overheating. Simple kitchen tricks like this one help cut down on waste from the get-go.

If you want to save even more money, organizations like TooGoodToGo and Misfits Market are tackling food waste from the supply chain side, helping shoppers save on perfectly edible food that would otherwise go to waste

What everyone's saying

Viewers were pretty pumped about this kitchen hack. "This is very helpful," one user wrote. Another added: "This is awesome!! I didn't think it would keep after it was chopped up. Thank you!!"

Other commenters chimed in with additional advice. One wrote: "Cilantro in a cup with water and covered with a plastic bag in the fridge lasts a long time too."

Another commenter agreed it was an excellent meal prep hack, saying, "I also keep jars in my fridge with chopped garlic, ginger and chillies. It's easier and quick when you start cooking."

