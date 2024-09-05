Home cook shares clever hack to use wilting cilantro so it doesn't go to waste: 'It really is that simple'

"You can also successfully revive them when they're wilted."

When food starts to go bad, the knee-jerk reaction is to toss it. Don't do it. For herbs in particular, there might be another way.

The scoop

Eco-enthusiast and zero-waste fanatic Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) doesn't want you throwing away your wilting cilantro. She wants you to hang it upside down.

Kathryn shares with viewers how easy it is to dehydrate your own herbs.

"Never let your fresh herbs go to waste again!" Kathryn exclaims in the caption.

All you have to do is hang them upside down to dry for seven to 10 days, chop them, and store them in an old spice jar.

Once they're dehydrated, they're shelf-stable and ready to use at your leisure. Keep in mind, however, that they will lose flavor with time.

"It really is that simple," she says in the video. "McCormick right now is quaking."

How it's helping

Hacks such as this one are a great way to save money and minimize food waste. It saves a trip to the grocery store, preserves flavor to add to future meals, and reduces the demand for processing and packaging store-bought herbs.

StopWaste reported that 40% of all food in America is wasted, and, according to The Cool Down's research, we are each responsible for about $750 of unused food annually. That's a lot of food. While some food waste is out of our hands, there are changes we can make to keep food out of the trash and away from landfills.

Do yourself a favor and help make your food purchases last longer. Knowing where and how to store your food in the proper containers will keep it fresh. You can also freeze certain foods before they spoil to use at a later date.

Get crafty with your leftovers. Pickle brine can be turned into a yummy dip. Veggie ends can be transformed into a fabulous spread. You can even use what's left in your condiment jar — yes, even the bits your spoon can't reach — to spruce up your scrambled eggs. There are all kinds of ideas and inspiration out there, so think twice before you toss it.

You can even prevent food waste while buying food. Use the Too Good To Go app to find discounted food in your area that is close to the sell-by date or can no longer be stored.

What people are saying

Kathryn's dried cilantro hack was well received and greatly appreciated.

"I love this," one follower wrote.

If dried cilantro isn't your thing, one user suggested: "You can also successfully revive them when they're wilted. Chop half an inch off the stems and pop the lot into cold water."

Another dispensed tips of their own, writing: "I like to Blanche in boiling water for a couple minutes, and then blend with olive oil! Makes for great marinades and to drizzle over a finished dish or dip bread into, or portion out into an ice cube tray, freeze, and save for when a recipe needs just a littttttlle something extra!"

