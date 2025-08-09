Gardener shares simple hack to grow massive amounts of popular produce: 'Don't need much'

A gardener has shared a clever and easy trick for maximizing your bean harvest. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

Avid gardener Abbi (@makegardenmagic) has shared a simple hack for getting more out of your bean plants. Posting on TikTok, Abbi explained that she tried an experiment with her plants after harvesting a bunch of dry beans, and it paid off.

After harvesting the beans, a variety called Wolverine's Orca, the gardener cut back her plants, which generated a lot of new foliage. Abbi also noticed new pods were forming, giving her a second harvest.

Abbi also gave a second tip in the video caption, writing, "Beans of all kinds are a great way to make use of garden bed edges - they can hang over the sides and don't need much in terms of soil fertility!"

How it's helping

Growing your own food has a number of benefits and can be made easier by making use of hacks like these. Homegrown produce is often fresher than store-bought food because it hasn't had to travel miles from the farm to your plate.

Produce grown at home is less likely to contain harmful pesticides because you get to choose what you add to your soil. Spending time growing food also reduces the demand for mass-produced fruits and veggies, which is good for the environment.

Growing your own food often helps reduce your grocery bills, too, as fresh produce is often expensive. Making use of lots of different hacks can ensure you maximize your harvest.

You don't need a lot of space to grow your own fruits and vegetables, as lots of different plants do well in pots and can be grown on balconies. Spending time outside getting your hands dirty is also good for your physical and mental health. Research has shown that people who grow their own produce generally eat more fiber and are less likely to struggle with depression and anxiety.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were impressed with Abbi's genius tip to increase their bean harvest.

"I'm going to try it next year. Thanks," one commenter wrote.

While another was in awe of the funky beans, writing, "Oh so pretty. Going to have to find those to grow."

While another was in awe of the funky beans, writing, "Oh so pretty. Going to have to find those to grow."