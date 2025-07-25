Gardener shares genius vertical growing hack for a bountiful squash harvest: 'Less disease and saves heaps of room'

"It's way easier to spot and harvest fruit if they're hanging right in front of you."

If your squash harvests have been more "squashed" than bountiful, one gardener has a surprisingly simple solution: grow up.

A recent TikTok video shows how vertically growing summer squash can help you grow more produce in less space — and make harvesting easier, cleaner, and a lot more aesthetically appealing.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Casey (@caseysgardengrows) recently shared a video with a pretty brilliant hack.

"Guys, why are we not trellising our squashes?" she asked in the post. "It's way easier to spot and harvest fruit if they're hanging right in front of you. Trellising keeps your squash off the ground."

Casey shows a lush squash plant climbing up a vertical support system, with fruits suspended at eye level. Unlike traditional squash patches that sprawl over ground space and invite rot, her setup keeps fruits clean and visible — plus, it saves you the back pain of having to squat and bend more than you need to.

The creator points out that it prevents the common issue of mildew and disease by offering better airflow and offers better pest control without chemicals. All you need is a sturdy trellis and a few ties. Help the squash train upwards, and the plant takes care of the rest.

How it's helping

Trellised squash grows cleaner, is easier to pick, and takes up less space — meaning even gardeners with limited yard space (or just a sunny patio) can get in on the action. Growing your own food can lead to major savings on grocery bills and fewer trips to the store for pricey organic produce.

Home gardening is also great for mental and physical health, helping reduce stress and increase dietary fiber intake.

And, food grown in your own garden often tastes better and avoids the pesticides and preservatives found in some store-bought produce. Environmentally, it cuts down on pollution generated through food transportation and supports pollinator-friendly ecosystems.

What everyone's saying

The comments on Casey's video show just how popular this method is.

"It's a fantastic way to grow them! Less disease and saves heaps of room," one user wrote.

"Yes! Love trellising my squash and zucchini!" another said.

"Same with cucumbers!" added a third.

Others were excited to try the hack.

"I installed posts & tied up my zucchini last night! Excited to see how it goes!" one commenter shared.

"Forever taking notes from you," said another.

