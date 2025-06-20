Gardener shares simple trick for growing popular produce in small spaces: 'This is absolutely brilliant'

  • Food Food

This hack doesn't just save space; it also helps keep your plants healthy.

Growing watermelons is usually a spacious summer project, but one gardener on TikTok is flipping the script with a clever trick that turns even the tiniest backyard or balcony into a melon patch.

The scoop

In the video, creator Sahar (@sahars_suburban_garden) demonstrates how they support their watermelon vines using a vertical trellis and zip ties.

@sahars_suburban_garden

🍉 I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but you don't have to allow space limitations to stop you from growing vining fruits or veggies. If you can't grow horizontally, grow vertically instead 😊 Have you grown watermelon this way before, and if not, do you think you will give it a go now? 🍉 Save and share this if you found it beneficial 💚

♬ original sound - Sahar's_Suburban_garden

By training the vines upward and gently securing them as they grow, Sahar keeps their garden organized, productive, and perfect for small spaces.

"This is how I grow my watermelons vertically," they explain in the video, walking viewers through the setup. The vines are attached to a wire trellis with zip ties, which guide the growth while protecting the delicate stems.

For gardeners working with limited space, this vertical setup is a game-changer. It allows the plants to climb instead of sprawl, reducing the risk of pests, rot, and overcrowding.

This technique is especially effective with climbing or compact watermelon varieties, such as sugar baby melons, which are naturally smaller and easier to support.

While these don't typically need additional reinforcement, Sahar notes that for heavier varieties, a DIY sling made from fabric or repurposed materials can help cradle the growing fruit and prevent breakage.

How it's helping

This hack doesn't just save space; it also helps keep your plants healthy. Elevating vines improves airflow, reduces contact with the soil, which can lead to rot and pests, and makes harvesting easier on your back.

Homegrown produce can also save money at the store and improve your diet, not to mention the physical and mental health benefits of gardening.

Researchers have found that gardening can lower stress, boost fiber intake, and promote community well-being.

On top of the health benefits, growing your own food is better for the planet. You'll avoid plastic packaging, cut down on food miles, and reduce your reliance on synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, especially if you grow organically.

What everyone's saying

"This is absolutely brilliant," one viewer commented.

"Sugar baby watermelon sounds so cute," another wrote.

