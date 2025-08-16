Gardener shares easy method for growing popular produce at home: 'Definitely worth it'

This is only one of many incredible food-growing hacks on the internet.

Many amateur gardeners and farmers know the joy that comes from growing their own food. There is a special pride that one can take in eating something that they themselves produced. But successfully growing your own food is easier said than done.

The scoop

That's why it's so helpful when someone offers tips to increase your gardening output. One TikTok user recently shared a great hack on how to successfully grow pinto beans.

In the video, Ashton (@ashnicholel) shows a step-by-step process of how to plant pinto beans. She explains that she is using a cup of dried pinto beans she harvested last year. She goes into detail about how using a trellis helps guide them to grow vertically.

How it's helping

This is a super helpful tip because growing your own food comes with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, you save money. Growing your own fruits and vegetables, especially using seeds you harvested yourself, means you don't have to spend tons of money on food. And oftentimes, your produce will taste better than anything you buy from the store.

It is also good for the health of the grower. A study from the University of Colorado determined that gardeners ate more fiber and got more physical activity than the average person. A 2020 study out of Singapore determined that gardeners also had better mental health outcomes.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous. Growing your own food limits the environmental impact of store-bought, mass-produced, and globally shipped produce. Since it is estimated that 30% to 40% of all food in the United States is thrown away each year, producing your own food that will be eaten is always going to be a good thing.

This is only one of many incredible food-growing hacks on the internet. A TikTok user showed their followers how to grow an endless supply of ginger using store-bought organic ginger root. Another TikToker explained that the best way to grow your own vegetables is to save the seeds from the vegetables you've already bought.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were extremely appreciative of the tip. One said, "This is so interesting! I had no idea you could plant beans just like this." Another added: "I planted 100 and got about 4 lbs. SO EASY!! … definitely worth it."

