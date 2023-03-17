Gardener shares an essentially ‘free’ way you can start growing vegetables at home: ‘It’s definitely more cost-effective’

A TikTok user has shared her best tip for starting your own produce garden: saving seeds from the veggies you’ve already bought.

In a recent video, TikTok user Kia Jade (@kia_urbangardener) gives a recommendation for easily growing your own food.

“The cheapest way that you can start growing your own food is to keep the seeds of the next delicious capsicum [pepper] that you buy,” Jade explains in her clip. “Just dry [the seeds] out after a couple of days and they’ll be good to go. Plant the capsicum seeds and then you’ll have an ongoing supply of happy capsicums when it comes to summer and you can repeat the cycle.”

“It’s definitely more cost-effective that’s for sure!” she adds in a comment.

By growing your own food, you save money on each trip to the supermarket and also avoid consuming plastic packaging that ends up in landfills, where it releases air-polluting gases that contribute to the overheating of our planet.

It’s important to buy the right kind of veggies to collect your seeds, though. As SFGate explains, the average grocery store bell pepper might not be your best bet.

Instead, you’ll want to prioritize open-pollinated peppers, especially those grown in gardens, to source your seeds. These peppers are typically labeled as heirloom varieties, and you’ll find better success with the seeds once the pepper is fully ripe, indicated when its skin has begun to wrinkle.

Other TikTok users shared their own tips for growing peppers in the comment section of the video.

“I have a seed bank. Every gardener should have one. Start today,” one user says.

“I don’t wait for them to dry out. the moisture in them helps them to grow as is,” another writes.

“Wonderful!!! Making your own compost saves me a ton of money,” a third user writes.

