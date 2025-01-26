Woman shares simple way to transform kitchen scraps into 'infinite' loop: 'Love doing this'

If you're tired of buying celery at the grocery store, one sustainable living TikToker shared a genius way to grow "infinite celery" from the comfort of your home.

Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai) showed her followers that regrowing celery requires little effort and can save tons of money on groceries. As long as you have a well-lit windowsill, a bowl of water, and a celery stalk, this kitchen hack will give you all the celery you could ever want.

To get started, cut the ends of the celery about one or two inches above the base and put them in small bowls filled with water in a sunny spot. Make sure to place them with the base face down so the roots can develop from the cut end.

Brennan said that after a few days in the water, the celery should start to regrow and sprout roots. After about one week, the celery stalk will likely be ready to transfer to a pot filled with soil so it can reach its full potential.

You'll start seeing leaves pop up after several weeks, but, according to Taste of Home, it will take about four months for the celery to be ready to harvest.

"Such a simple way to keep scraps out of landfill & try your hand at growing your own food!" Brennan said in the caption.

This "infinite celery loop" offers an easy way to transform kitchen scraps into food so you never have to buy celery again. In addition to saving you money and time on shopping, the hack also benefits the planet by reducing food waste in landfills and pollution from transporting produce to stores.

Growing your own food and getting creative with leftovers are great for your wallet and the planet. Plus, knowing ingredients came from your backyard or windowsill can be rewarding.

Companies such as Misfits Market and Too Good To Go help tackle food waste by offering customers discounted prices on "ugly" produce (think oddly shaped peppers or bruised apples) and unsold items from restaurants, allowing users to live sustainably without sacrificing their favorite foods.

Commenters were eager to grow their own celery, and one had experimented with other homegrown foods as well.

"Green onions, herbs, lettuce too! Love doing this," a TikToker said.

Another simply couldn't contain their excitement: "Omg!!"

"Any tips for them to grow thick stalks?" asked someone else, to which Brennan replied, "Haven't gotten that far yet."

