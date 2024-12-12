Home cook shares how to easily revive limp celery with simple, one-step trick: 'I had no idea'

"To think of all the times I've thrown it out."

Next time you find limp but otherwise good celery in the back of your fridge, don't throw it out. A home cook has an easy hack to bring it back to life. All it takes is some water, a plastic bag, and a little time.

The scoop

A TikTok video shared by Optimistic Kitchen (@optimistickitchen) shows viewers how to revive a "sad excuse for celery" that, while not rotten, is a ghost of its past rigid self.

They say that while they could add it to the bag they keep in the freezer for scraps, they can do better. First, they cut the bottoms off the stalks and place them in a jar half full of water, much like they would a bouquet of flowers. They then cover them with the plastic bag they came in to keep them from drying out and put the setup in the fridge overnight.

"Voilà! The celery is as good as new," the TikToker says as they remove the bag and shake the stalks to show they are firm and fresh once again. "The next time your celery goes limp, don't throw it out," they say. "Just give it a drink and reduce food waste."

The video's caption also says you can store celery like this before it goes limp to keep it fresher longer.

How it's working

At a time when the price of groceries and the Earth's temperature are rising, hacks like this go a long way to keep more money in shoppers' wallets and planet-warming pollution out of the air.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Knowing how to do more with leftovers means you can use all your food and shop less often. The United States throws away nearly 60 million tons of food annually, the most of any country, and an average family of four in the U.S. throws out $1,600 a year in produce.

Aside from depleting budgets, wasted food harms the environment. When food is wasted, so are the water and energy used to grow it. Once in the landfill, decomposing food produces toxic gases that contribute to the overheating of the planet and nitrogen pollution that causes hazardous algae blooms.

If you can't find a hack to save produce that is too far gone, composting is another great way to benefit from it and avoid sending it to the landfill.

🗣️ What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What people are saying

Several users commented that they also use this hack to revive lettuce, kale, and herbs. Others were thankful for the information and shocked they hadn't learned it sooner.

"Cool! I had no idea," wrote one.

"This is another great tip! I had no idea you could revive celery. To think of all the times I've thrown it out," said another.

"Thx anything to save as much food as we can," one more said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.