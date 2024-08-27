Home cook shares 'delicious' hack to make use of your leftover veggie scraps: 'Absolutely love this'

"I always feel so annoyed for binning the ends."

Asparagus ends typically end up in the trash, but you can turn this common food scrap into a yummy spread with this Instagram recipe.

The scoop

In a short Instagram video, home cook Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou) shared a tasty food-waste-reducing dip recipe from her cookbook.

"Welcome back to … Scrappy Cooking, where we take food scraps and transform them into magic," she says.

To make this high-protein dip, start by boiling what Bodrug describes as "delicious" asparagus ends. Once cooked, blend the ends with edamame, jalapeños, kale, sunflower seeds, juice from a lemon, and a bit of water. Spread it on toast, dip with chips — whatever you like. Carleigh shares in a comment that the dip lasts up to four days in a sealed container.

If you like her asparagus spread, you can find more scrappy cooking on her website.

How it's helping

Food waste isn't just about perfectly good food ending up in the bin. It wastes the energy, time, water, and labor that goes into growing and harvesting crops. It wastes your money, too — around $125 every month. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "each year, the average American family of four loses $1,500 to uneaten food."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As food in landfills decomposes, it produces heat-trapping gases, including methane, that contribute to rising global temperatures. Food waste is responsible for roughly 6 to 8% of all human-caused planet-warming pollution, per the World Wildlife Fund.

So, the next time you're tempted to toss your food scraps, try a new recipe. Take your broccoli stalks — which are usually thrown away — and make broccoli and blue cheese soup. Turn your wilting spinach into pureed cubes for green smoothies. If you're not big on leftovers, give composting a try to reduce your food waste.

Looking for more ideas? Explore our guide to do more with your leftovers.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the idea of transforming food scraps into tasty recipes.

"Yesss this is great," one said. "I always feel so annoyed for binning the ends, so I will definitely be making this."

Another user said they "absolutely love this AND your amazing new book!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.