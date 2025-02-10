Home cook shares genius method for turning scraps into pantry staple: 'This is so much easier'

If you're still sticking to your healthy New Year's resolution, that's amazing. And now you can get even more out of all those veggies you bought by using those scraps for something tasty.

Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou) shared a TikTok video showing how she uses her veggie scraps to make bouillon powder.

The scoop

To create the bouillon power, take veggies like onion peels and carrot tops, put them on a baking sheet, and bake them until dry. Next, transfer them to a blender and add some seasonings. Then, mix it all until a powder is formed.

Bodrug said, "You can dilute this in water for the perfect brothy base for any soup or stew."

How it's working

Saving your veggie scraps can make your money go further, as you'll use every bit of the vegetables you bought. It will also save you money on purchasing broth for your soups.

According to Eat Plant-Based, using veggies in your broth provides many nutrients and avoids preservatives. Unfortunately, those convenient soup cans contain a lot of sodium to increase their shelf life.

The CDC says, "Most people eat too much sodium." The recommended amount of sodium is "less than 2,300 milligrams" a day. So, utilizing your veggie scraps is a simple way to reduce your sodium intake while not losing the flavor.

If you don't use your leftover veggies for delicious soups or compost them, they just end up in landfills or incinerated. Both of these methods emit harmful gases that warm the planet. Landfills are the worst because they release a potent gas called methane, which is 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide for heating the Earth.

Making broth with leftovers is a great way to reduce waste and your grocery bill. By using 10% more of your leftovers, the average person can save $75 a year.

You can do a lot more with your leftovers, too. For example, you could use the ends of the asparagus to make a protein-packed asparagus dip.

What people are saying

TikTokers were pretty excited about this hack in the comments.

One user said, "I normally make it straight to broth, but this is so much easier to store!"

Another commented, "Yes!!!! Let's cut out the unnecessary junk and preservatives!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




